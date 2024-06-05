On June 5, 2024, BTS's official social media account posted a series of twenty-two throwback pictures via the Weverse application, spanning from their 2013 debut to the present. These photos are part of the FESTA celebration, an annual two-week event commemorating the group's debut anniversary.

The FESTA celebration is currently underway, with the release of a commemorative poster, BANGBANG Con, a replay of old concert videos, and nostalgic throwback pictures.

Reportedly, the eldest member, BTS' Jin, will be completing his military service right before their debut date, June 13, 2024. He is scheduled to host an in-person event in Seoul with their fans, ARMYs, offering a meet and greet to celebrate both his return and the group's anniversary.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the group's label also announced that the group's youngest member, Jungkook, has prepared a song titled 'Never Let Go,' set to be released on June 7, 2024. Jungkook completed this track before his enlistment.

Throwback photos released for BTS FESTA 2024

The 2024 FESTA marks the group's 11th anniversary. Although the seven members won't be together this year due to their mandatory military service, they have pre-planned to release various content, which will be released through their label.

1) First Fan Meeting: MUSTER

A photo that brought back nostalgic memories for fans was from their First Fan Meeting: MUSTER, held on March 29, 2014. This event took place almost a year after their debut, at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. The setlist featured their early songs like "N.O," "No More Dream," "We Are Bulletproof Pt.2," and "하루만 (Just One Day)," among others.

BTS First fan meeting (Image via Weverse)

2) First place on M!countdown

The photo of the members holding the M! Countdown trophy was taken in 2015, two years after their debut. It commemorated their first win with the song "I Need You." The label had previously uploaded a behind-the-scenes video, capturing the emotional moment when all the members cried backstage, overwhelmed with emotions.

BTS won first place on M!countdown in 2015 (Image via Weverse)

3) BTS wins Top Social Artists at BBMA 2017

The unseen picture from 2017 celebrates the day when they made history by becoming the first K-pop group to win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. In the photo, the members are seen relaxing off-stage with their iced drinks, capturing a candid moment of their achievement.

The members at 2017 BBMAs (Image via Weverse)

4) BTS for UNICEF

The septet is renowned for its dedication to good causes. Through their partnership with UNICEF, it was recently disclosed that the group has donated approximately 8.9 billion won since 2017 through their "LOVE MYSELF" initiative. The picture showcased the group's attendance at one of the organization's events, highlighting their commitment to philanthropy.

The septet for UNICEF (Image via Weverse)

5) BTS at the Grammys

The picture from the 2021 Grammy Awards reminded ARMYs of the group's nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. However, the award was won by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group attended the event virtually. While fans may have been disappointed by the loss, they found pride in the group's ongoing success and growth.

BTS at 2021 Grammy Awards (Image via Weverse)

All the BTS members are currently serving their mandatory military service, with Jin completing his service in June. The band is reportedly scheduled to return as a group by 2025.