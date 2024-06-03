“1000 people is too much”— HYBE under fire as several fans express concerns despite changes in BTS’ Jin’s ‘light hug event’ raffle conditions

BTS' Jin is scheduled to host a surprise free hug event on June 13, 2024, much to the delight and confusion of fans. While fans are excited about this opportunity, they have also expressed frustration with BTS' label, HYBE, accusing the company of organizing the event without considering all perspectives. Due to its highly exclusive nature, only a select few will have the chance to participate.

"1000 people is too much, I hope there will be no problem for Jin."

The confusion primarily stems from the entry guidelines set by BigHit. Fans have criticized the company for using ambiguous language regarding entry requirements. Initially, HYBE announced an album raffle system as the criteria for entry.

However, just a day ago, this system was canceled following numerous complaints from fans. Many criticized the company for attempting to boost album sales through this event, leading to the decision to cancel the raffle.

The application process for this event has sparked controversy among fans. Several fans flocked to X to share their opinions on the situation.

"I really hope that only those who truly support Jin gets the chance to see him on this event," a fan said.

"Hopefully, he will be only surrounded by true Army who care about him," another fan wrote.

"Please don't listen to those K-armys and please make strict rules to enter the raffle," one fan commented.

Many raised concerns about the safety of the idol.

"And I really don't care what some might think about me after reading this post. seokji's safety is the most important thing for me. PERIOD!!," an X user commented.

"It doesn’t matter what the criteria is, I just want his safety which likely the previous criteria is the best choice but ofc there must be people against it till they changed it," another fan.

"Give priority to Seokjin’s safety," a fan wrote.

BTS' Jin's hug event keeps raising concerns

On June 2, BigHit Music announced that Jin would attend the "2024 FESTA" event, scheduled for June 13 at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul, the day after his discharge. This first-of-its-kind event will be held in honor of BTS’ 11th debut anniversary.

The fan event will take place at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. It is organized based on the star's desire to spend meaningful time with ARMYs at a close distance. The event will consist of two parts: "Jin’s Greetings" (Part 1) and "Seokjin of June 13, 2024, Clear Weather" (Part 2).

Part 1 will include a hug session with 1,000 attendees, while Part 2 will feature various segments showcasing different aspects of the BTS member, providing fans with memorable experiences.

However, the announcement of the application process for this event has received mixed reactions. To qualify, fans must be members of the ARMY Membership and purchase any BTS album released after the anthology album Proof through Weverse Shop during the application period.

Furthermore, the number of albums ordered during the event period from June 2 to June 6 will determine automatic entries rather than the number of orders placed.

This situation has sparked discontent among fans. Many argue that since the member's solo release before his enlistment was only the single The Astronaut, fans purchasing albums for the event may end up buying other members’ solo albums, diluting the significance of an event focused on BTS' eldest member.

Fans see this as an opportunity being misused by HYBE, leveraging BTS’ Jin’s name at a time when his return from the military is already an emotional moment for them.