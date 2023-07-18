“We give a shout-out to Jin of BTS with that sign”: Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives a shoutout to The Astronaut singer during their Amsterdam concert

Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave a sweet shoutout to BTS’ Jin during the group’s Amsterdam concert. The two talented global stars collaborated on BTS’ oldest member’s debut single, The Astronaut, which was released on October 28 as a farewell present for ARMYs. At a recent Coldplay concert in Amsterdam, Chris Martin saw a sign board from a fan who goes by the username @Sanne65059702 which read: “I get heaven to myself when I'm with Coldplay.” The lines are a witty reference to The Astronaut and the fan added Coldplay to the poster as well.

Sanne @Sanne65059702 ️ This is my sign for tomorrow, hope to reach the barrier🥹

The sign was immediately noticed by Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin who remarked:

"Ok that’s beautiful. We give a shout-out to Jin of BTS with that sign!"

BTS’ Jin is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. He is expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary.

BTS’ Jin’s fans raise a toast to his strong bond with Chris Martin as the latter gives him a shoutout at the Amsterdam concert

The Astronaut marked BTS’ Jin’s official solo debut and Bangtan’s second collaboration with Coldplay. They previously collaborated on the English-Korean song My Universe. The Astronaut is a pop-rock Korean-English track with lyrics written by BTS’ oldest member and Coldplay.

The emotional song was gifted to him by Coldplay on personal request and then modified to suit his musical taste. Chris Martin even made a special appearance in the song, solidifying their friendship. Prior to his military enlistment, BTS’ Jin flew down to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to perform the song with Coldplay, on the day of the song’s official worldwide release. Jin even gifted Chris Martin Wootteo patches and plushies (the adorable alien he created as a part of The Astronaut promotion).

Their friendship has grown leaps and bounds and Chris Martin never misses an opportunity to lavish praise on The Astronaut singer and Wootteo. In return, BTS fans are raising a toast to celebrate their friendship.

keana⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @BTSJKHEY he loves jin so much!! coldtan 🥹 aww Chris Martin giving a shoutout to our Seokjin againhe loves jin so much!! coldtan 🥹

🌌 ColdJIN 🌌 🪐 our moon ☪️👽 @peruvianseokjin

Chris Martin, thank you for hosting Jin, thank you to my coldfriends too. 🥺 One more day of Coldplay and Coldplayers demonstrating their respect and genuine love for Seokjin, that wonderful person who came into our lives to flood us with happiness and absolute bliss.Chris Martin, thank you for hosting Jin, thank you to my coldfriends too. 🥺

certified seokjinnie @sculptksj Chris gave shout out to seokjin while reading signs at Coldplay's Amsterdam concert he said smthn like "jin see u next summer"? Idk

🌌 ColdJIN 🌌 🪐 our moon ☪️👽 @peruvianseokjin

Thank you for the beautiful poster mentioning Jin alongside Coldplay. You deserve heaven, and I hope you can get your own stuffed Wootteo to accompany you every day.

#JinXColdplay #ColdplayAmsterdam #JIN #WootteoByJin twitter.com/Sanne65059702/… Sanne @Sanne65059702 Well,what can I say, Chris saw my sign, he thanked me for mentioning BTS and wootteo, after the show my son Deedee got a pic, a drumvel and setlist, the man from coldplay crew was really kind to us and made also a picture of my sign🥰 You are very lucky and you deserve it.Thank you for the beautiful poster mentioning Jin alongside Coldplay. You deserve heaven, and I hope you can get your own stuffed Wootteo to accompany you every day.

His creation Wootteo has become a symbol of love, hope, and friendship between Coldplay and BTS fans. Coldplay’s frontman proudly displays Wootteo patches on his outfits and even gifts them to fans. In fact, Coldplay’s crew took a photo of the signboard as well.

With The Astronaut, the BTS singer earned his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 entering at number 51 for the week ending on November 12, 2022. He also debuted at the tenth place on Billboard Global 200 chart. ARMYs are hoping BTS’ oldest member joins Chris Martin to perform The Astronaut on stage.

BTS’ Jin crosses 34 million Shazams across all his solo songs

BTS’ oldest member may be serving in the military at the moment but that hasn’t stopped him from making solo records. Bangtan’s oldest member has become the first Asian solo artist to surpass 34 million Shazams across his solo songs. In fact his debut single, The Astronaut, is the most shazamed song in K-pop history with 15.51 million Shazams.

The other songs have also made impressive Shazam records, like the emotional Epiphany has earned 1.27 million Shazams. Moon from Map of the Soul: 7 has over 1.18 million Shazams. Finally, Awake garnered 870,000 Shazams, Tonight 550,000 Shazams, Abyss collected 410,000 Shazams, and finally, Super Tuna accumulated 100,000 Shazams.