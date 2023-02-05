“This is real love”: BTS’ Jin’s fans thank Coldplay for dedicating their Saturday Night Live performance to The Astronaut singer

On February 4, Coldplay dedicated an extraordinary performance to BTS’ Jin in the recent telecast of SNL (Saturday Night Live). This week’s broadcast was hosted by Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us fame, and British rock band Coldplay appeared on the show as special guests.

The band performed The Astronaut by BTS’ Jin, co-written by Chris Martin, who also did the backup vocals for the song along with his son Moses Martin and made a special appearance in the music video as well.

BTS fans were warmed to see Coldplay dedicating a heartfelt performance of The Astronaut to BTS’ Jin, who is currently serving his mandatory military service. An ARMY took to Twitter to respond to the performance clip, saying:

"This is real love."

BTS’ Jin’s fans notice Coldplay members with Wootteo badges on the Saturday Night Live broadcast

Coldplay performed BTS’ Jin's debut single album The Astronaut with Jacob Collier and Jason Max Ferdinand on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. ARMYs were quick to notice that Coldplay members were wearing Wootteo badges, the original mascot created during the release of the track last year.

Previously, BTS’ oldest member joined Coldplay at their Music of the Spheres concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they performed at the Estadio River Plate stadium in the first week of November. Notably, this was Jin’s first live performance for his debut single album, The Astronaut.

At the concert, BTS member Jin gave a special Wootteo plushie to Chris Martin and Coldplay members as a token of love and appreciation for the love badges Chris Martin gifted him.

Previously, Coldplay members were sported with Jin’s character Wootteo on stage as a “special guest” at the UK’s biggest Christmas party, the Captial’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at the O2 Arena in London.

Coldplay delivered a stunning performance for 16,000 people who had turned up to watch the My Universe singers perform live. Chris Martin taught the British audience how to make the Korean finger heart sign, revealing that the special sign was dedicated to BTS.

He thanked all the members individually and declared that the Proof singers were Coldplay’s brothers from another mother. The singer then proceeded to give Wootteo a sweet kiss and placed it closer to fans.

ARMYs took to social media to react to Coldplay’s special performance of The Astronaut, sporting Wootteo badges.

BTS’ Jin wins the talent round in military

𝙆𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙅𝙄𝙉 • 국진 @Dev_kookJin The most precious smile in the whole wide world The most precious smile in the whole wide world ❤️ https://t.co/Pk6ANkuG4h

Ever since BTS’ Jin enlisted in the military on December 13 last year, fans have been keeping tabs on the singer via news and the military app. It was recently revealed that the Tonight singer’s team secured first place at the military talent show celebrating Seollal, the Korean New Year.

According to news reports, BTS member Jin taught his team members some groovy dance steps to help them secure first place in the talent show. As a result of their amazing performance and their eventual victory, the Abyss singer and his teammates got an extra day of vacation as a reward.

An ARMY cheekily joked that “Team Seokjin always wins,” referring to a running joke in the fandom.

BTS’ oldest member is currently the commander of his battalion in the army and is stationed at the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. He will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the group’s 11th debut anniversary.

