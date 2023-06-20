“Take her to the prison”: BTS’ Jin’s fans are enraged after military nurse who tried to vaccinate the Epiphany singer denied all accusations

BTS’ Jin’s fans are enraged after it was revealed that the military nurse who tried to break into the Epiphany singer’s military base and vaccinate him has denied all charges and accusations against her. On June 20, a legal representative stepped up to speak about the Army nurse’s position on the ongoing matter and categorically denied all accusations on her behalf. The legal representative stated that Nurse ‘A’ only stepped in to help another nurse who was assigned to BTS’ Jin’s military base.

“'A' received a request for cooperation from another nurse stationed at base 'N', where Jin is stationed, and only responded to the request in order to help with vaccinations.”

Furthermore, the legal representative stated that another nurse stationed at the Moon singer’s military base requested that Nurse ‘A’ help her as they were short of staff. They also clarified that, contrary to previous claims, she never tried to chat with BTS’ Jin, as it is against the rules.

However, ARMYs aren’t buying into Nurse ‘A’s claims and have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment in the way the investigation is being conducted. @NajihahShobry wrote, “Take her to the prison,” citing that Nurse ‘A’ broke the military law and should be ashamed of herself.

BTS’ Jin’s fans react to the military nurse denying all allegations against her

Understandably, furious ARMYs have taken to social media to react to this new update in the Moon singer's unfortunate tryst with a sasaeng (stalker) in the military. Fans are also upset with Nurse ‘A’s statement of defense and believe that military authorities need to conduct the ongoing investigation more strictly, keeping in mind BTS members’ status and prestige. Fans hope that Nurse ‘A’ is duly punished for her crime and that this case sets an example for other military staff members to not misuse their power and authority.

Astronaut⁷ 💜¹⁰ @WWHandsome7 @nightstar1201 What are they on about? Are the nurse officers higher ups there trying to not loose face and twist things in their/her favour? Eh? And the more time is wasted here, the more this incident gets out of shape. It's a MUST to check in and out of your base when leaving! Or isn't it? @nightstar1201 What are they on about? Are the nurse officers higher ups there trying to not loose face and twist things in their/her favour? Eh? And the more time is wasted here, the more this incident gets out of shape. It's a MUST to check in and out of your base when leaving! Or isn't it?

blackpinkxexol @blackpink867381 @nightstar1201 A dumb person can also known it's a cover up they r trying to hide @nightstar1201 A dumb person can also known it's a cover up they r trying to hide

pinkbean @m0onchaser @nightstar1201 they tried so hard to cover up the mess @nightstar1201 they tried so hard to cover up the mess

Rona @ronamedc @nightstar1201 what do you mean she coudn't see who's jin?proper identification is a must when giving medications or vaccines🙄 @nightstar1201 what do you mean she coudn't see who's jin?proper identification is a must when giving medications or vaccines🙄

COSMOS @cosmos_ksj @nightstar1201 The law is scary :)))))) This is clearly a cover, I hope the matter will be resolved to the end. I feel bad because it happened to Jin. they really look down on other people's lives @nightstar1201 The law is scary :)))))) This is clearly a cover, I hope the matter will be resolved to the end. I feel bad because it happened to Jin. they really look down on other people's lives

💜Jin💜 @Youknowdou @nightstar1201 I'm so mad that they are letting it so easily!!! It means anyone can try to get in contact with Jin or any other member! There's no justice... @nightstar1201 I'm so mad that they are letting it so easily!!! It means anyone can try to get in contact with Jin or any other member! There's no justice...

Namjin's🥔²⁰²⁵|🐨🐹 @namjinspotato

It's becoming more anxious for us because we've handed over our precious loves to those people... anyone can do anything and there's no strict legal step. @nightstar1201 Such a casual situation for them!It's becoming more anxious for us because we've handed over our precious loves to those people... anyone can do anything and there's no strict legal step. @nightstar1201 Such a casual situation for them!It's becoming more anxious for us because we've handed over our precious loves to those people... anyone can do anything and there's no strict legal step.

BTS' oldest member is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. Although he has a year to go in the military, fans are hoping that no such untoward incident takes place in the future and that he can complete his military enlistment successfully.

BTS’ Jin was given an unauthorized dose of vaccine in the military by military nurse

KimKyung-ho, lawyer in charge of A's legal representative, told YTN on 20th.

#JIN [YTN] 230620. Nurse officer suspected of leaving without permission to see BTS Jin. She has denied charges. Disciplinary committee has been postponed. Request investigation.KimKyung-ho, lawyer in charge of A's legal representative, told YTN on 20th. [YTN] 230620. Nurse officer suspected of leaving without permission to see BTS Jin. She has denied charges. Disciplinary committee has been postponed. Request investigation.KimKyung-ho, lawyer in charge of A's legal representative, told YTN on 20th.#JIN https://t.co/TQLu1Snw5O

A month ago, on May 19, BTS’ Jin had an unpleasant sasaeng experience while on duty at the military. A young female nurse serving in the Korean military in her 20s (Lieutenant A) allegedly made a 30-minute trip from the 28th division to Unit C located in B-city, Gyeonggi-do, at around 1:30 pm to meet The Astronaut crooner.

It was reported that Nurse ‘A’ joined hands with the base’s medic, Person D, and entered his military base, meeting him under the guise of administering the second vaccine, which would help prevent hemorrhagic fever. Apparently, she hung around the BTS singer under the guise that she was taking care of him and even warned others that Bangtan’s oldest member needed rest.

However, it was revealed that BTS’ Jin never needed that specific vaccine dose, and the military nurse had misused her powers and broken the law in a bid to get close to the Moon singer. The nurse went unauthorized to his military base and did not inform her superiors either. At the time, ARMYs were furious to learn that BTS members weren’t safe even in the military and demanded strict action against Nurse ‘A’.

Jinnie Kawaii 🌼🎀🌙 @myshawn69 The case regarding the Nurse who illegally visited the 5th division and administered the vaccine to Jin provides an explanation as K Media wrote.



Nurse A, who is suspected of leaving the designated workplace without permission to see group BTS Jin, explained that+ The case regarding the Nurse who illegally visited the 5th division and administered the vaccine to Jin provides an explanation as K Media wrote.Nurse A, who is suspected of leaving the designated workplace without permission to see group BTS Jin, explained that+ https://t.co/TaeR7xjQqD

Now, a month after the initial incident, there is a new development in the case. On June 20, Nurse ‘A’s legal representatives categorically denied all the allegations on her behalf and even cited that she was in fact helping another nurse stationed at BTS’ Jin’s military base because they were short on staff.

Nurse A’s legal representative stated that the other nurse stationed at Jin’s military base sent over the request for assistance about a week before the scheduled vaccinations. At the time of the incident, most staff members from the Moon singer’s military base were off-duty, which is why Nurse ‘A’ was called for help.

Furthermore, the legal representatives stated Nurse ‘A’ administered vaccinations to approximately 200 soldiers within an hour, with each soldier being given up to three shots. Hence, reports of her trying to get close to BTS’ Jin are untrue, as she was busy with work and did not have the time to even have a proper look at him.

Finally, the legal representative clarified yet again that Nurse ‘A’ had received permission from the head staff to assist with the vaccinations and will fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation until the case is resolved and the allegations against her are buried.

Notably, BTS’ oldest member will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before their 11th debut anniversary on June 13.

