"BTS IS 7" trends on Twitter as Coway excludes BTS' Jin from their contract renewal

On May 17, 2023, it came to fans' attention that BTS' JIN was not included in Coway's, the South Korean Household Appliances Company's, renewed contract with the seven-member K-pop group, BTS. Fans were upset following the news hitting the internet and fired tweets questioning the reason behind the same.

While fans believed that the idol was mistakenly missed from the promotions, Coway's reply to the same only added to their frustration.

The company addressed the issue by stating that since JIN is currently undertaking his mandatory military service, they weren't able to renew the contract with him since the idol wouldn't be able to sign the papers himself. Therefore, Coway renewed the contracts of the remaining six BTS members to continue their agreement.

` @thv_vanttae this is genuinely upsetting how coway thought it's okay to telecast ot6 ads when BTS is 7. it's very unprofessional of them to not renew the contract with jin before he enlisted. this is genuinely upsetting how coway thought it's okay to telecast ot6 ads when BTS is 7. it's very unprofessional of them to not renew the contract with jin before he enlisted.

Fans felt it was inappropriate to leave one of the members out and expressed their frustration through several social media platforms.

Fans angered at Coway after they exclude BTS' JIN from their contract renewal

When Coway released their commercials shot with BTS, they noticed that JIN wasn't present in them, despite being shot before his military enlistment. When fans noticed the issue, they immediately raised complaints with the company to find out why the same was happening. As an answer to the same, Coway responded with a statement explaining their stance.

Hourly Jin 👩🏻‍🚀 @hourjinnie @bts_bighit Hey @Coway_Global @BIGHIT_MUSIC , can you please look into recent Coway advertisement videos and flyers? The advertisement were recorded before enlistment but not all 7 members are included and one member is missing. Fix this problem, thank you. Hey @Coway_Global @bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC, can you please look into recent Coway advertisement videos and flyers? The advertisement were recorded before enlistment but not all 7 members are included and one member is missing. Fix this problem, thank you. https://t.co/BJ9l9wcjr5

Here's what the statement revealed:

We checked on your inquiry. The reason why BTS' JIN didn't get to appear in our commercials is because JIN was fullfulling his military service at the time of us discussing the advertising content, which restricted his appearance in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Coway sends out best wishes for his safe return after his military service.

Fans' anger only increased after the statement went viral on the internet as they began to criticize both Coway and BIGHIT Entertainment. Given that many felt that it was a required step taken by the idol's agency to include all seven members in the renewed contract.

Since BIGHIT Entertainment chose to continue Coway's partnership with only six members, fans felt it was disrespectful to BTS' JIN, and they failed to represent BTS as a whole group.

After the change in circumstances with BTS' partnership with Coway, fans who enthusiastically bought their products to support their favorite idols are boycotting the company. As per the company's stock data, it has hit its lowest point in the last three years, which was most likely a product of the consequences faced by the company at the hands of ARMY's anger and frustration.

haecum⁷ @jewnibbIes this Coway situation abt to make me mad cause you’re telling me you called him in to film, with a swollen finger he just got out of a cast mind you, only to not air his part of the ad because *checks notes* YOU weren’t smart enough to renew his contract? this Coway situation abt to make me mad cause you’re telling me you called him in to film, with a swollen finger he just got out of a cast mind you, only to not air his part of the ad because *checks notes* YOU weren’t smart enough to renew his contract? https://t.co/kpwuwl53Bs

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok coway just made enemy with me . like i didn’t even know they were showing the ad with only 6 members because they didn’t renegotiate seokjin contract before he enlisted and mind you he did those ads with a swollen finger and all. very confused to how this happen tbh coway just made enemy with me . like i didn’t even know they were showing the ad with only 6 members because they didn’t renegotiate seokjin contract before he enlisted and mind you he did those ads with a swollen finger and all. very confused to how this happen tbh

Ar. JONGUKKIE I AM LACTOSE INTOLERANT⁷2 @namjoona9764ps2 So Coway did not renew the contract and waited until it’s over, now they are doing an ot6 ad. But xylitol renewed it well before even when the contract wasn’t over because they knew members would enlist So Coway did not renew the contract and waited until it’s over, now they are doing an ot6 ad. But xylitol renewed it well before even when the contract wasn’t over because they knew members would enlist

star_jin @nightstar1201 Coway Stock Falls To Its Lowest Point In The Last 3 Years. You should have signed the contract earlier. Coway Stock Falls To Its Lowest Point In The Last 3 Years. You should have signed the contract earlier. https://t.co/jtxBF3muq6

skya🐰🪩 @andfuckvmin this coway situation really making me upset and genuinely hurt because instead of being professional and renewing the contract at the right time they leave seokjin completely out of it and make it ot6 as if he can be erased this coway situation really making me upset and genuinely hurt because instead of being professional and renewing the contract at the right time they leave seokjin completely out of it and make it ot6 as if he can be erased

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok twitter.com/chibiseokjini/… josie! ✨ @chibiseokjini This is so disappointing on so many levels, so unprofessional, so mismanaged and planned badly, I’m really disappointed. What was the point of seokjin having to film these ads while still suffering from his injury if you wouldn’t bother making sure he could re sign. This is so disappointing on so many levels, so unprofessional, so mismanaged and planned badly, I’m really disappointed. What was the point of seokjin having to film these ads while still suffering from his injury if you wouldn’t bother making sure he could re sign. so you telling me jin removed his cast with a swollen finger and all to do this ad but still coway fucked up and didn’t renegotiation contracts before jin enlisted so the ad has to be only six members … oh dpmo so you telling me jin removed his cast with a swollen finger and all to do this ad but still coway fucked up and didn’t renegotiation contracts before jin enlisted so the ad has to be only six members … oh dpmo 😭 twitter.com/chibiseokjini/…

𝒥𝒜 @jinniesarchives



We will always support you!



BRAND POWER JIN Jin always proves his brand power. RJ being always sold out, Jin Binggrae, always out of stock bec of demand, a million seller on CircleChart, best ambassador of Jin Ramen & many more. Jin has built a powerful branding on his own!We will always support you!BRAND POWER JIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jin always proves his brand power. RJ being always sold out, Jin Binggrae, always out of stock bec of demand, a million seller on CircleChart, best ambassador of Jin Ramen & many more. Jin has built a powerful branding on his own! 🔥We will always support you!BRAND POWER JIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zdEU2lqCC0

Additionally, to respect and bring more attention to BTS' JIN as a brand ambassador who's been consistently and incomparably successful with his partnerships, fans bring up the success rates of his previous roles as a brand ambassador. BRAND POWER JIN started to trend on Twitter as fans continued to showcase his unmatched influence in the industry and the global impact that the idol leaves with every brand collaboration.

Since fans felt that Coway should've planned accordingly and renewed the contract before BTS' JIN military enlistment, fans' frustration and anger towards the company continue to grow. They especially seem dissatisfied with the company's use of shots from just six members for their promotions.

Poll : 0 votes