"BTS IS 7" trends on Twitter as Coway excludes BTS' Jin from their contract renewal

On May 17, 2023, it came to fans' attention that BTS' JIN was not included in Coway's, the South Korean Household Appliances Company's, renewed contract with the seven-member K-pop group, BTS. Fans were upset following the news hitting the internet and fired tweets questioning the reason behind the same.
While fans believed that the idol was mistakenly missed from the promotions, Coway's reply to the same only added to their frustration.
The company addressed the issue by stating that since JIN is currently undertaking his mandatory military service, they weren't able to renew the contract with him since the idol wouldn't be able to sign the papers himself. Therefore, Coway renewed the contracts of the remaining six BTS members to continue their agreement.
Fans felt it was inappropriate to leave one of the members out and expressed their frustration through several social media platforms.
Fans angered at Coway after they exclude BTS' JIN from their contract renewal
When Coway released their commercials shot with BTS, they noticed that JIN wasn't present in them, despite being shot before his military enlistment. When fans noticed the issue, they immediately raised complaints with the company to find out why the same was happening. As an answer to the same, Coway responded with a statement explaining their stance.
Here's what the statement revealed:
We checked on your inquiry. The reason why BTS' JIN didn't get to appear in our commercials is because JIN was fullfulling his military service at the time of us discussing the advertising content, which restricted his appearance in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Coway sends out best wishes for his safe return after his military service.
Fans' anger only increased after the statement went viral on the internet as they began to criticize both Coway and BIGHIT Entertainment. Given that many felt that it was a required step taken by the idol's agency to include all seven members in the renewed contract.
Since BIGHIT Entertainment chose to continue Coway's partnership with only six members, fans felt it was disrespectful to BTS' JIN, and they failed to represent BTS as a whole group.
After the change in circumstances with BTS' partnership with Coway, fans who enthusiastically bought their products to support their favorite idols are boycotting the company. As per the company's stock data, it has hit its lowest point in the last three years, which was most likely a product of the consequences faced by the company at the hands of ARMY's anger and frustration.
Additionally, to respect and bring more attention to BTS' JIN as a brand ambassador who's been consistently and incomparably successful with his partnerships, fans bring up the success rates of his previous roles as a brand ambassador. BRAND POWER JIN started to trend on Twitter as fans continued to showcase his unmatched influence in the industry and the global impact that the idol leaves with every brand collaboration.
Since fans felt that Coway should've planned accordingly and renewed the contract before BTS' JIN military enlistment, fans' frustration and anger towards the company continue to grow. They especially seem dissatisfied with the company's use of shots from just six members for their promotions.