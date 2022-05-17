×
BTS Jungkook's new mullet hairstyle sends fans into a frenzy

A still of the K-pop idol (Image via @jungkook_bighitentertainment/Instagram)
Shania
Shania
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Feature

Not a single day passes where BTS doesn’t feature in the news, and this time group member Jungkook has once again taken over the internet and created waves with his fresh new mullet cut hairstyle.

The K-pop idol’s jet-black color hairstyle is making fans swoon all over him, however, this isn’t the first time he has charmed ARMY with his chic hairstyles.

jungkook omg!!! his hair https://t.co/8cDhdb5hWD

The global sensation K-pop boy group recently featured in Coway’s latest advertisement and surprised fans with its new and dashing individual look. Coway is a household vacuum company headquartered in South Korea.

K-pop idol Jungkook’s jet-black color hairstyle is making fans swoon all over him

When the latest Conway advertisement with BTS members was shared, fans took to various platforms to express their excitement at seeing the K-pop idol’s chic hairstyle. The news became a trending topic with phrases related to the idol, including JUNGKOOK, JUNGKOOKS, and MULLET JK, which began trending worldwide.

JUNGKOOK MULLET HAIR & THAT WHITE SUIT GOES SO WELL !! DAMN HE LOOK SO GOOD! ♡ #JUNGKOOK https://t.co/5k6ppD6x0x
@Coway_Global @BTS_twt Jungkook's mullet!! He is so finee.. ♡ https://t.co/BrLUa5s4V7
@Coway_Global @BTS_twt I'm so sorry, I know we're supposed to look for a product but all I can see is jk's mullet https://t.co/N1YMJPqDwc
coway is so funny they give us jungkook with a mullet and think we’re gonna pay attention to those toothbrushes they’re selling
Jungkook is back with his Mullet hair... 💜😍💜😍💜😍💜😍💜JUNGKOOK'S HAIR HIS HAIRBLACK HAIR#JUNGKOOK #kookie#love#ARMY https://t.co/DvN0U2MKsP
All black hair tannies...in white suits....Jungkook's mullet... yh my stomach is in my throat 🥵🥵🥵https://t.co/W4l8Fekrnb
Can we talk about how beautiful Jungkook with mullet hair extensions is?! I love how every hairstyle suits him so well. He has such a natural and genuine beauty🪐 https://t.co/6xsePEqALp
the question of the day is, is jungkook's mullet real or did he get hair extensions again
seems like they're hair extensions but mullet jungkook 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/i9whkoLoja
JUNGKOOK IN MULLET HAIR EXTENSIONS!?!?!! I AINT SURVIVING THIS ERA. 😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/R4EkRz1u1C

In the tweets, ARMY couldn’t stop swooning over the idol’s new hairstyle, with many joking that they could not focus on the brand’s product as Jungkook’s new style stole the show throughout the advertisement.

Since the members became global ambassadors for the brand, ARMY has been treated to a lot of wholesome content, ranging from commercials and photos to behind-the-scenes clips.

BTS members feature in Coway's latest advertisement and flaunt their new looks

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently starred in the household vacuum company Coway’s advertisement. The sepet was styled in an all-white outfit with sporting black hair and perfectly set the vibes for a luxurious and clean home, which the company focuses on.

youtube-cover

However, the youngest member or maknae of the group, Jungkook, stole the show and sported the most unique and endearing look with his long mullet hairstyle, leading to thousands of reactions from their fanbase ARMY.

As the advertisement began, ARMYs from around the globe went into meltdown as they noticed the return of Jungkook’s handsome mullet hairstyle as he sat next to group mate Jin.

Even as the camera panned out and the rest of the BTS members walked in and joined Jin and Jungkook in the frame, all eyes were on Jungkook’s mullet hairstyle. Fans also joked around as they noticed that V, too, was captivated with Jungkook’s hairstyle as he seemingly looked at it as he entered the shot.

Conway also released a concept picture with all the members looking stunning in their all-white suits, but ARMY couldn’t stop gushing over BTS Jungkook’s mullet haircut.

Also Read Article Continues below

While many are assuming that the idol has extensions attached as there isn’t any additional content or media release that shows Jungkook with a mullet haircut. However, extensions or not, fans are enraptured with the singer’s sharp and chic look.

