BTS' Jungkook’s Netflix playlist: 5 shows you need to watch

BTS' Jungkook, also known as the 'golden maknae', is very active on Instagram and regularly puts stories where he asks fans to recommend him different things. During his quarantine period, after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Euphoria singer went on Instagram to ask fans for Netflix recommendations.

Undoubtedly, he received thousands of replies and recommendations, and Jungkook shared several of the answers. While many shows were new to him, the idol shared some show recommendations as well.

In this article, we have crafted a list of TV series liked by BTS’ Jungkook that you should binge-watch.

5 Netflix TV series that BTS' Jungkook likes

1) Our Beloved Summer

BTS' Jungkook shared that he has watched Our Beloved Summer after a fan recommended the K-drama to him. The coming-of-age Netflix romantic comedy follows two ex-lovers who reunite after a documentary they shot in high school goes viral.

Our Beloved Summer stole hearts with its cutesy and healing plotline. On top of that, the performance by the cast, including the portrayal of emotions, and delivery of comedic and romantic scenes, was top-notch.

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi starred as the lead of the show. Moreover, Our Beloved Summer's hit OST Christmas Tree is sung by Jungkook's fellow bandmate, V.

2) Money Heist

BTS' maknae is a huge fan of the Spanish heist-crime drama since his reply to a fan that recommended Money Heist was "GottaWatchAgain."

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama that follows a criminal mastermind who is dubbed The Professor. He gathers a team of eight people with exceptional potential and plans the biggest heist in the nation: printing billions of euros at the Royal Mint of Spain.

Money Heist (Spanish: La Casa Da Papel) stars Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Ursula Corbero (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Itziar Ituno (Raquel), and more. The heist drama has become a sensational hit and is considered one of the best TV shows on Netflix.

The fever of the drama has reached South Korea since Money Heist is getting a Korean revamped version.

3) Business Proposal

A fan recommended BTS' Jungkook to watch the latest hit in town, Business Proposal. In response, the singer shared that he had already seen the rom-com drama.

At her friend's request, Shin Ha-ri disguises herself as the former for a blind date and tries to scare away the suitor. However, when her boss shows up as the date, a hilarious adventure and a beautiful story starts.

Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo-seop (Kang Tae-moo), Kim Se-jeong (Shin Ha-ri), Kim Min-kyu (Cha Sung-hoon), and Seol In-ah (Jin Young-seo) in leading roles. The drama was a critical and commercial success both on the cable network and on Netflix. The unique and lovely characters successfully grabbed everyone's attention, including Jungkook's, especially because the singer's name was mentioned in one of the scenes in Business Proposal.

4) Bridgerton

A still from Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

The hit period drama also comes from BTS' Jungkook's Netflix watchlist. The Bridgerton fame wave has reached Korea, and the Still With You singer is one of the fans.

Bridgerton is a Netflix original, set in the Regency era of London, where eight Bridgerton siblings engage in various social rendezvous and attempt to find love.

The drama stars Phoebe Denver (Daphne), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Rege-Jean Page (Simon), Simone Ashley (Kate), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and many others. The London-set drama became a household name soon after its release and was the most-watched show on Netflix before the title was snatched by Squid Game.

5) Alice In Borderland

BTS' Jungkook shared that he has also liked watching the Japanese thriller Alice In Borderland during his 'show recommendations' session with the fans.

Alice In Borderland is a thriller sci-fi drama where an obsessive gamer, Arisu, is mysteriously teleported to an empty version of Tokyo. Arisu and his friends then take part in dangerous games in order to survive.

The show stars Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Yuzuha) in the leading roles. Besides their powerful acting, Alice in Borderland has been praised by critics for its cinematography, editing, and graphics.

Besides sharing his favorite Netflix TV shows, BTS' Jungkook previously shared clips of multiple shows while watching them: Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Paik's Spirit are two of them.

