Yet another incident of BTS j-hope's unfair treatment has landed on the internet, leaving fans furious. On June 9, 2023, BTS released their latest OT7 track, Take Two, as a contribution to their 2023 FESTA, a celebration of their tenth-year debut anniversary. While fans were thrilled to listen to a full group song after the longest time, they were rather disappointed at the lack of lines given to j-hope.

Fans noticed that the idol's lines in the song crossed no more than ten seconds and what felt all the more upsetting for them was that the group's rapper had personally participated in the writing and composition of the song, alongside SUGA and RM.

The realization of the same has angered many people, who pointed out the mistreatment of the idol at the hands of their agency, HYBE LABELS:

#FreeJHope trends on Twitter following the minimal line distribution given for BTS' j-hope in their new track, Take Two

As the much-awaited OT7 track, Take Two, was rolled out, it was difficult for fans to look over the unfair line distribution that left j-hope with just ten seconds of space in the song.

Once this news broke online, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their concerns over the same, tied with the mistreatment of the idol. While there have been many past incidents to prove the mistreatment, netizens pulled out two major concerning incidents that took place recently to justify their stance.

Given that BTS is currently celebrating their ten-year debut anniversary with 2023 FESTA, many billboards of the members' group photos were plastered across South Korea. However, fans were displeased to find that only j-hope's face seemed to have been partially covered by the steel rims of the building the poster was placed inside of.

Another point of contention was the pop-up that HYBE LABELS created for the two solo artists of BTS, j-hope and SUGA. While SUGA's pop-up clearly mentioned his name and the name of his album, the latter's pop-up failed to do so. Many expressed that it didn't even look like it was representing the idol's debut album, Jack In The Box, naturally leaving fans frustrated and angered.

Those same members are just really privilege, no writing contributions and yet they have the most lines. Meanwhile Hobi has to contribute something to have a 10 sec line, what a fcxking unfair world

Team #jhopesoloist 🦋🌸🐿️💚 ¹³⁵₂₁₈1∞ @jhopesuperstar_

It's not just the company, but the 6 need to be less selfish and free him. Want the contract to end right now so they can stop using him for their benefits but give him little to nothing in return.

MC @MConlyhere4hobi



#freejhope

I've been seeing Hobi's Korean fans mad and are asking for j-hope to not renew his contract.

𝔸𝕞𝕟𝕒 (497 days till Hobi returns) @hereforHobah



LET'S BE LOUD IN SHARING YOUR DISCERNMENT REGARDING 10 SECONDS OF HOBI IN THAT SONG. HE SHOULD SEE THIS THAT HIS FANS DOESN'T WANT HIM GOING BACK INTO THE BOX ANY MORE, THAT WE WANT MORE JUST LIKE HIM

Y @Yooinna___

His beautiful voice should have been used more in this song.

His beautiful voice should have been used more in this song. #JHOPE deserves more than this

As fans continue to lose patience over the issue, they are now protesting against the agency on Twitter by trending #FreeJHope. Moreover, they also expressed their wishes for the idol to leave HYBE LABELS and the group, given his continued mistreatment and poor management by his staff.

Many fans expressed that since the idol has participated in the composition of the track, Take Two, streaming the same can also showcase their support to him as they simultaneously try to garner HYBE LABELS' attention on the matter.

