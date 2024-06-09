"We'll be able to see Jin hyung's flying hand kiss soon" — BTS' j-hope expresses excitement ahead of his bandmate's military discharge & more

On June 8, 2024, BTS' j-hope took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with the fandom, and expressed his excitement about his bandmate Jin's upcoming military discharge. The BTS member stated, as translated by X user @miiniyoongs:

"We'll be able to see Jin Hyung's flying hand kiss soon."

He then added "bangbangcon viewer 1," hinting that he was enjoying the free live-streaming event with the fandom.

BANGTAN TV conducted BANGBANGCON, a live broadcast event featuring BTS' memorable concerts on June 8. This was part of the group's 2024 FESTA, an annual event that was organized to celebrate the band's eleventh anniversary. The event was available to enjoy for free via BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

ARMYs got emotional as BTS' j-hope watched BANGBANGCON with them

BTS' j-hope is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, and the idol reportedly watched the BANGBANGCON 2024 event with the ARMYs on June 8, 2024. He shared multiple moments through Weverse as he commented on things happening during the concerts displayed on the live stream.

He first joined fans to express his excitement about BTS' Jin's return from the military on June 12, 2024, after serving for 18 months. Jin, who began conscription on December 12, 2022, is now set to return to the entertainment industry and conduct an in-person FESTA event.

As j-hope stated that ARMYs would be able to see Jin's flying hand kiss soon, he referred to the upcoming in-person FESTA 2024 event. It is scheduled to be held in two phases. The first session, 'Jin's Greetings,' or 'Meet-and-Greet with Jin,' will see the artist giving "light hugs" to the 1,000 fans, as requested by the idol, and the event is expected to last three hours, as per a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Meanwhile, the second session, 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024,' will feature the artist delivering electrifying performances that ARMYs wish to see. The two sessions may feature Jin giving away his iconic flying hand kiss to the audience after 18 months, which both j-hope and ARMYs are eager to witness.

The in-person FESTA 2024 event with Jin will be conducted on June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul. While the first session will not be live-streamed, the second one will be available to watch live online.

Soon, BTS' j-hope's comment about Jin went viral on social media, and fans stated that they could understand that he was longing for Jin as they were missing him as well. They were also elated to learn that Jung Hoseok was watching BANGBANGCON 2024 with ARMYs and thought it was a wonderful surprise. The fandom planned to reciprocate j-hope's efforts by streaming his latest track, Neuron, and complimenting him for his work.

The idol then went on to share two more moments on Weverse. In one moment, he stated, "I think Namjoon sobbed," and in another, he wrote, "Mikrokosmos is truly the best best masterpiece."

The fandom agreed with the BTS idol's comment about the track Mikrokosmos. ARMYs stated that he was right and that Mikrokosmos is one of their favorite tracks.

j-hope's comment on Jungkook's Weverse post (Image via X/@193_195)

On the same day, j-hope left a comment under Jungkook's Weverse post, where he wrote, "Never Let Go is unpredictable and timing was good." In the update, the Golden Maknae expressed gratitude after releasing his fan song Never Let Go on June 7, 2024. Jungkook stated that he hoped ARMYs liked his gift and revealed that he worked on the song while thinking about them.

The BANGBANGCON 2024 featured an exciting concert line-up, including Live 01: BTS 2014 Live Trilogy Episode II The Red Bullet, Live 02: 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, and Live 03: 2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself Speak Yourself [Final].

BTS' j-hope is expected to be discharged from mandatory conscription in October 2024.

