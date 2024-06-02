Big Hit Music shares notice of change in application criteria for 2024 FESTA Jin offline event following public outrage regarding album raffle

On June 2, 2024, BigHit Music shared a notice of change in application criteria for the 2024 FESTA Jin offline event through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. The announcement came in light of the backlash regarding the requirement of purchasing a new album for participating in the raffle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The previous criteria reportedly mentioned that the fans who would purchase any albums from June 2 to June 6, 2024, released after Proof from the Weverse Shop, will be eligible to apply in the raffle. The fandom needed to purchase as many albums as possible from the eligible works, including The Astronaut, Indigo, FACE, D-Day, Jack In the Box, Golden, Layover, Hope on the Street Vol.1, Right Place, Wrong Person, and others to enter the raffle.

However, after facing backlash from the fandom, the entertainment agency modified the criteria to include those fans as well who had already bought the said albums before June 2.

Big Hit Music revealed that the fans who had purchased the albums previously Jin's offline event announcement would be eligible to participate in the raffle

On June 2, 2024, BigHit Music unveiled a press release on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where the details regarding the raffle for the 2024 FESTA In-person event with Jin were released. The agency mentioned the raffle eligibility, which required them to purchase a new album, and stated:

"Customers who hold an ARMY membership AND purchase one or more official albums of BTS (including solo albums) released after [Proof] on weverse shop GLOBAL can enter the raffle."

Expand Tweet

BigHit Music further elaborated on how the fans could enter the event after buying the album and mentioned the following words in their press release:

"Buy the event album on Weverse shop and enter the raffle event on Weverse with the same ID you used to purchase the event album. The number of albums you ordered on Weverse shop GLOBAL (not the number of orders you placed) during the event period will be counted automatically to let you enter the raffle the same number of times. For album sets, the total number of albums included in the sets will be counted toward the raffle entries."

They also stated how the album sales from Weverse Shop would be counted for Korean music charts, including Hanteo and Circle Charts.

Soon, the eligibility criteria for purchasing an album to participate in the raffle received public backlash from the fandom, who were not elated with the rule. Many fans stated that they have all the albums already, while others expressed that only Jin's The Astronaut should be included as an eligible album to be purchased to enter into the raffle. They criticized the agency for using Jin's return from the military as a source of income, and mass purchasing could harm the environment haphazardly.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, BigHit Music unveild a press release on Weverse where they issued a statement, apologizing to fans for not disclosing a detailed overview to participate in the event and revised the rules. The agency stated that the fans who had purchased the eligible albums from the Weverse Shop, before the event announcement, would also be able to enter the raffle.

In their statement, BigHit Music stated:

"We apologize for the previous unclear notice and our failure to set detailed application criteria in advance. We will revise the criteria to include both those who purchased after the offline event notice was posted on the Weverse Shop detail page and those who had previously purchased albums from the Weverse Shop. We will carefully deliberate and announce the detailed plan as soon as possible."

The agency further revealed that they would do their best to prepare the event so that BTS' Jin's heartfelt sentiment could be delivered to the fans. The agency shared their sincere apology for any inconvenience caused to the fans and requested the ARMY's support in the upcoming 2024 FESTA event featuring Jin.

BTS member set to attend Festa in-person event (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

The 2024 FESTA In-person event will be conducted in two sessions, including 'Jin's Greetings,' and 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024.' While the first session will not be streamed online, the second session will be broadcast live on Weverse, exclusively available for ARMY Membership (GL, JP, and US) holders.

In the first session, which will be held at 3 pm on June 13, 2024, Jin will provide light hugs as requested by the idol and is expected to last for three hours, while the second session will begin at 8 pm on June 13, 2024, where he will showcase multiple performances that ARMYs wish to see.

The 2024 FESTA In-person event with BTS Jin will held at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on June 13, 2024.