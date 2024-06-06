“Like father, like son”- Fans react as BT21 and Kurand of Japan collaborate to produce RJ Makgeolli, following BTS Jin's footsteps

On June 6, 2024, BT21 and Kurand of Japan collaborated to produce RJ Makgeolli, following BTS Jin's footsteps, as the idol has also created his liquor, Butterfly Honey Jar. The new craft liquor would be available to purchase from BT21 The Craft Drink Shop and is available till Wednesday, July 10, till 11:59 pm. The Kurand Japan's official website describes the Makgeolli as:

"Makkoli" is now available as a limited-time "BT21" drink from the online liquor store "Grando"! Makgeolli, with its gentle sweetness and refreshing taste, is perfect for mealtimes. It is the perfect match for spicy Korean food. Let's enjoy a toast with the gourmet RJ! Even RJ, a gourmet, will be satisfied with this bottle, so let's brighten up your dinner table."

Soon, the collaboration news about BT21 and Kurand of Japan went viral on social media, where fans stated that similar to BTS' Jin, his self-created character RJ was also making waves globally. The duo has been showcasing their popularity with multiple endeavors, and one user tweeted:

"That's just father son's thing..like father like son."

Netizens reacted to the latest product launched by RJ. While some stated that he released his makgeolli before Jin did, others stated that the BTS member would be proud of him. Many also sarcastically commented that RJ is not a pure soul anymore.

"Only RJ showing his father that he is also the creation he can be proud of, everything JIN makes contains great value, each creation carries his midas touch," a fan reacted.

"EXCUSE ME BUT RJ DRINKS!? What a scandal! RJ is not the pure soul we thought they are! Someone call dispatch!" a fan shared.

"Not RJ releasing his makgeolli before his appa," a fan commented.

Many fans also stated that RJ has transformed into an entrepreneur and may pass the idol in the same field. Others stated that the BTS member played smart when he created RJ and the way he planned out different activities regarding business.

Meanwhile, some fans sarcastically accused RJ of stealing Jin's ideas and complimented Jin's other character, Wootteo Kim, who always introduced fresh ideas.

"RJ became quite the entrepreneur and launched his own Makgeolli liquor. Now he wants to take the business away from his dad, Jin."- A user reacted.

"When I tell yall Seokjin is a good businessman. he knows the trend when he makes RJ, he knows how to make business channels. see, he literally gets his product. I won't be surprised if, in the future, he may have his business line, especially in FNB."- A user commented.

"Rj is so uncreative for always stealing ideas from seokjin. stan fresh talent wootteo kim!!"- A user shared.

More about BTS' Jin's BT21 character RJ and recent activities

In recent activities, an 8M tall Mega RJ was at the K-Food Festival Knock Knock organized at the Gwanghwamun Food Market, where various food trucks serving local cuisine were served. The festival happened between May 29, 2024, to June 6, 2024. RJ Ballons were gifted to the visitors who took selfies or photos with Mega RJ, and a limited quantity of the handouts were available each day.

RJ is a character made by Jin and is part of one of the eight characters of the project, Line Friends and BTS, BT21. The character was first introduced on September 26, 2017. As per appearance, RJ looks like an alpaca donning a red-orange scar on their neck with a white body. His hobby includes eating, and can over-eat if it is bread.

The relatives of the animated characters include a dedicated and loving father, mother, and sibling. RJ's father, RA, will do anything to protect his family and fur. His mother, Rㄱ, is popular for her impeccable fashion sense and is a wonderful cook. She loves her family and is described as an elegant cooking master. RJ's sibling RK is described as an innocent sweetie.

Jin began mandatory conscription on December 13, 2022, and is expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024.