"Taekook the powerful duo" — Fans react as Jungkook's Never Let Go & Taehyung's FRI(END)S are the only songs to reach #1 on iTunes 2024 in 100 regions

On June 8, 2024, Jungkook's Never Let Go, and Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S created history as they became the only songs of 2024 to reach No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 100 countries globally. The duo cemented their status as global artists recognized and loved by fans from different regions.

Jungkook released his fan song, Never Let Go, during BTS's annual FESTA event to commemorate the group's eleventh anniversary on June 7, 2024. On the other hand, Kim Taehyung unveiled FRI(END)S as a digital track on March 15, 2024, accompanied by a music video.

Jungkook and Kim Taehyung's latest feat (Image via X/@AboutMusicYT)

According to the details released by BigHit Music on Weverse, Never Let Go conveys Jungkook's sincere admiration for the fandom:

"Never Let Go is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message 'to never let go of each other’s hands,' as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track."

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S is a love song in the Pop Soul R&B record, as per the details shared by the agency via a press release on Weverse. Soon, the BTS members' latest milestone went viral on social media, where netizens expressed their pride in being Taekook stans. One user acknowledged the power these K-pop idols hold and wrote on X:

"Taekook the powerful duo, Congratulations."

Fans started demanding a collaboration between the duo as soon as they heard about their latest achievement. Some took a dig at the founder of record label BIGHIT MUSIC and chairman of HYBE, Bang Si-hyuk, for not letting the BTS members release a sub-unit. Others stated they were elated to see the Taekook ruling the iTunes chart in over 100 countries.

"Lol, imagine being bangpd and not wanting your two biggest stars have a song together. Literally he could end the musical industry but he’s afraid of success. Bangpd dont be shy, honey. Give us that collaboration of the most powerful duo in history," a fan reacted.

"Imagine they dropping that subunit. The internet will break that day I'm telling you...But the universe doesn't want it to happen," another fan wrote on X.

"How proud to be a Taekook stan. Both of my fav ruling the itunes charts in 100 countries," a netizen commented.

The fandom continued to shower Jungkook and Kim Taehyung with praises on social media and stated that being proud of them is an understatement.

"Taekook took the term 'Never Let Go' literally. They're both topping & winning together, as should be, never letting go of each other. I'm proud of my perfect, favorite duo," an X user wrote.

"Proud is really an understatement when talking about TaeKook," a user reacted.

"Power duo!!! my biases, my favourites, my babies, the loves of my life," a fan mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's clip from BANGBANGCON 2024 event goes viral on social media

On June 8, 2024, BANGTAN TV dropped a video titled [Special Clip] BTS 'Life Goes On' in the forest version. This clip came out amidst the group's ongoing annual event, FESTA. The clip was released as part of BANGBANGCON's live streaming conducted by the agency on the YouTube Channel for free.

In the video, the members could be seen grooving to the track, Life Goes On, from the BE album. As Kim Taehyung sang his chorus, Jungkook rubbed his cheeks before bringing the camera to themselves. Subsequently, BTS' V also held the Golden Maknae's cheeks in his hands, reciprocating the latter's playful efforts.

Soon, this portion from the clip where BTS' V and Jungkook play with each other started making rounds on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over it. The fandom shared multiple snippets, depicting their love for the members' interaction.

BTS' Jungkook and Kim Taehyung are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service. While the former was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, the latter was assigned to the 2nd Military Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The members are expected to be discharged in 2025.