"MOST SUCCESSFUL ASIAN SOLOIST" — Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook's Seven wins Most performed Songs of the Year at BMI Pop Awards 2024

On June 4, BTS' Jungkook's solo digital single Seven (feat. Latto) bagged the Most Performed Songs of The Year award at the private event BMI Pop Awards 2024, held at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons hotel located in Beverly Hills, California. The track has received the most performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services throughout the year.

Seven was published by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing and Sony/ATV Songs LLC. The track is also part of the idol's debut studio album, Golden. Meanwhile, the category, Most-Performed Songs of the Year, celebrates the fifty most successful songs in the United States the previous year, in which Seven bagged a position, and it specifically honors the songwriters and publishers of the honored songs. The event was co-hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O'Neill and Vice President Barbara Cane.

Seven was released on July 14, 2023, through BigHit Music. It was produced by Cirkut and Andrew Watt, and they co-penned the track with Jon Bellion, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto. The record has been described as a UK garage pop track and conveys the desire to spend all of an individual's time with their significant other.

Soon, the Golden Maknae's latest milestone went viral on social media, and fans began celebrating the achievement. Subsequently, one user tweeted, complementing that the idol was the most successful Asian soloist and stated:

"MOST SUCCESSFUL ASIAN SOLOIST JUNGKOOK."

Netizens expressed their pride in the idol and stated that it was due to the idol's hard work that his single Seven achieved another milestone. They also shared multiple snippets congratulating the Golden Maknae for the latest achievement.

"This is amazing!! im so proud of him and everyone who helped to put the work in!! congratulations jungkookie."- A fan reacted.

Netizens also expressed their hopes that the idol would continue to prove himself as a superior artist. Meanwhile, the fandom encouraged each other to gear up to stream the idol's track to make him win many more prizes in the future.

More about BMI Pop Awards & Jungkook's first win at the event

Initially, the BTS member bagged his first win at the 2023 BMI Pop Awards for his collaborative track, Left and Right, with the American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth. The track won Most Performed Songs of the Year the previous year on May 10, 2023. Thus, Seven is the second winner of the idol at the award ceremony.

The songwriter, producer, and artist Benny Blanco took home the highest honor of the evening, the BMI President's Award, while Miley Cyrus' Flowers won Song of the Year at the MBI Pop Awards 2024. Sony Music Published bagged the Publisher of the Year Award for publishing hit songs, including Baby Don't Hurt Me, Anti-Hero, 10:35, Kill Bill, Last Night, and others.

The youngest BTS member began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After concluding the five weeks of basic military training, the idol was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he would serve the remaining period of his service. The idol is expected to be discharged from his service in 2025.