BTS drops an official poster for BANGBANGCON

On June 4, @BTS_official unveiled an official poster for BANGBANGCON to commemorate the group's 2024 FESTA and the eleventh anniversary of their debut. The pink palette poster provided details about the band's live-streaming content and venue. The X account captioned their post as:

"(BANGBANGCON) Poster, 2024. 06. 08. 12PM (KST), #BTS11thAnniversary #b6b6conHasReturnedThisYearToo #SeeYouThisSaturdayARMY #HaveFunAndEatLotsOfDeliciousThingsAlongWithBangBangCon."

Expand Tweet

Trending

For those unversed, BANGBANGCON is a special live-streaming event of the group's past concert and meeting DVDs organized through the official YouTube channel. The event will feature a series of encore and memorable performances by the group members, which would help ARMYs globally reminisce about the older times.

BTS's upcoming event 2024 BANGBANGCON will be held on June 8

The pink palette poster features the exciting line-up of the concerts, which will be live-streamed on the BANGTAN official YouTube channel. The iconic performances that are set to create a memorable time for ARMYs on Saturday, June 8, 2024, starting at 12 pm KST include:

Live 01: BTS 2014 Live Trilogy Episode II The Red Bullet. Live 02: 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final. Live 03: 2019 BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself Speak Yourself' [The Final].

As soon as the schedule and details for the BANGBANGCON event were unveiled, ARMYs were over the moon. They stated that the event looked exciting and amazing, and trended the phrases including 'BANGBANGCON,' 'BANGBANGCON2024,' '2024BTSFESTA,' and others, on social media. Moreover, they also expressed their gratitude to the group for making another memory that ARMYs could share.

Expand Tweet

2014 BTS Live Trilogy Episode II The Red Bullet, also known as The Red Bullet Tour, was the first concert tour headlined by the group. The concert was organized to promote the group's albums, including debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013), Extended Play O!RUL8,2? (2013), Extended Play Skool Lov Affair (2014), and studio album Dark & Wild (2014).

The Red Bullet Tour kickstarted on October 17, 2014, in Seoul, South Korea, at AX-Korea and attracted 5000 audience in attendance. The Live 01 will feature the group's concert, held from October 17 to October 19, 2014, organized at AX-Korea, as per the details provided on the official BANGBANGCON poster. Originally, it concluded on May 8, 2015, involving 80,000 people in attendance, 18 cities, and 13 countries.

The Wings Tour, also known as the 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III Final, was the second global concert tour conducted by the group in support of their 2016 second Korean studio album, Wings. The tour kick-started on February 18, 2017, and concluded on December 10, 2017, in South Korea. It attracted 550,000 fans cumulatively, and the group visited 12 countries, including Australia, Japan, Brazil, the United States, and Hong Kong.

The last three days of the concert held on December 8, 9, and 10, 2017, in Seoul, at Gocheck Sky Dome will be premiered during the Live 02 of the BANGBANGCON, per the details.

Expand Tweet

2019 World Tour: Love Yourself Speak Yourself [The Final] is the extension of the group's third world tour, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself. The first show of the tour kick-started on May 4, 2019, in California, United States, and concluded on October 29, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. The concert was organized to promote the group's sixth mini-album, Map of the South: Persona. It attracted 976, 283 people in attendance, and the group held 20 shows.

Live 03 will feature the last three days of the 2019 World Tour: Love Yourself Speak Yourself [The Final] concert that was held on October 26, 27, and 29, 2019, at Olympic Stadium, Seoul, South Korea, as per the details provided on the official poster of BANGBANGCON 2024.

Fans waiting for BTS' Jin's meet and greet session (Image via @BANGTANSG/X)

The 2024 FESTA schedule includes other events, including an in-person meet and greet with the group member Jin. It will be organized in two sessions, including 'Jin's Greetings' and 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024.' It will be held at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on June 13, 2024, at 3 pm KST.

On the same day, the 2024 FESTA Ground Event will be held from 11 am to 9 pm KST in the field encompassing the Futsal Field and Sports Park within the Seoul Sports Complex near Woongbi Statue in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

ARMYs are gearing up to enjoy the much-awaited 2024 FESTA event to celebrate the group's 11th anniversary.