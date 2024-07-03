Fact Check: Is BTS' Jin scheduled to appear on MBC's 'I Live Alone'? Viral article explored

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, BTS' Jin was reported to appear on MBC's popular show I Live Alone. The report was released by Korean local news outlet Jeonmae News and was gathering much anticipation from fans because of the show's nature, which takes audiences behind the scenes on the lives of single celebrities. The program is famous for showcasing stars' unfiltered, real selves to resonate with single individuals in South Korea.

But as soon as the news came out, fans began looking for other news sources or an official announcement to confirm the report. It was quickly pointed out by several ARMYs (BTS fans) that the publication was the only source to have written about Jin featuring on I Live Alone and that it could have been a misreport.

As the 31-year-old idol is going to be on the show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, also an MBC TV program, it was supposed that the previous news resulted from some confusion between the two shows.

Confirming the same, fans noticed Jeonmae News promptly revised their article on Wednesday, July 3, by removing entirely the section that mentioned Jin's appearance on I Live Alone.

However, as of June 30, answering a fan's Weverse question regarding what he is presently up to, the BTS vocalist replied he is currently filming for variety shows.

"I am currently recording, filming variety shows, and progressing with the plans I established in the military one by one. I am doing my best working for my main job while showing my face as much as possible. The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little while longer~"

Previously MBC's I Live Alone saw guests like TWICE's Jihyo, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, NCT 127's Doyoung, and more.

Some highlights from Jin's upcoming activities that fans can look forward to

Since his discharge from the military on June 12 this year, Jin has chalked up a busy schedule for himself, including appearing on MBC's The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, also known as It's A Good Thing To Rest Well. STARNEWS reported on July 1 and as a response to the same, an MBC representative confirmed while the filming was completed, the broadcast schedule was to be fixed.

In The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, former soccer legend and TV personality Ahn Jung-hwan, who is the "Village Chief" is tasked with transforming an abandoned house on a deserted island into a hotel. At this 0.5-star hotel, Ahn Jung-hwan and his guest workers serve fresh seafood.

BTS' Jin - who is known among fans as the Variety Show King, owing to his many appearances on shows like HalMyungSoo, Running Man, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, and more - will take on the role of a guest worker at the hotel. This will mark his first variety show appearance since his return.

Jin also recently hinted at a probable music release through a Weverse comment to a fan's post on Jimin's upcoming second album MUSE.

"Jimin, I'm next. I'm going to sing, too."

Ever since then, fans have not stopped talking about the teased release, and while other details are so far unknown, fans speculate it may be an album aka KSJ1.

The BTS member is also set to represent South Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics (July 26–August 11, 2024), as a torchbearer. Being an Olympic flame carrier is an honorable role, as only those who have made significant contributions to their community are chosen by the organizers. While the location and schedule have not been disclosed, the idol will soon depart for Paris, France, for the same.

Meanwhile, on June 13, just a day after his return from the army, BTS' Jin held a fan meet-and-greet at Jamsil Arena where he hugged 1,000 fans and performed for them, celebrating the 11th BTS debut anniversary.

