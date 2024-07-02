“Taehyung's body is now like a Terminator”— Na PD updates on BTS' V's military life in his latest YouTube live stream

On Tuesday, July 2, BTS' V was mentioned in a new live stream on Na Young-seok aka Na PD's YouTube channel called channel fullmoon, which features various artists and industry names on live broadcasts doing several fun activities.

Tuesday's live, titled [Live] Seojin’s 2 live review ([라이브] 서진이네2 생생리뷰), included discussions on the show Jinny's Kitchen season 2. The hosts, including the show's director Na PD himself, were seen watching and reviewing the first episode of the popular show which stars the BTS idol among other celebrities.

During the live broadcast, Na PD and others discussed BTS's V, sharing updates on his military life. Na PD mentioned—

"Taehyung's body is now like a Terminator" (via X/mhereonlyforbts)

He also revealed that V attended his birthday while on military leave and brought a gift. Additionally, Na Young-seok shared that V had called to say he enjoyed watching the show and praised everyone's hard work.

Na PD further pleased fans by dropping V's military life updates—

"And Taehyungie is enjoying his military service very much. When I contact him from time to time, I feel like he is doing really well in the military and all the people around him and in his quarters/unit are nice. Taehyung is living a healthy life." (via X/mybwits)

Seemingly, during the phone conversation, V asked Na PD in a serious tone, "Is Go Minsi-sshi doing really that good?" referring to the Sweet Home actor who replaced him in the show as the new intern, owing to his military duty. The producer was quick to brush away the artist's worries saying both of them worked hard for the show and all puzzle pieces will fit together when V finally returns.

"I had no choice but to sell Taehyungie a little"— Na PD talks about how BTS' V helped the Jinny's Kitchen team to acquire a new filming location

While reviewing episode 1 of Jinny's Kitchen 2, which came out on June 28 this year, a lot of background details were revealed as to its creation. Na PD humorously stated that he wondered if the BTS member considered the new intern Go Minsi as a workplace junior since she arrived after him on the show.

Additionally, the new season whisked the cast and crew off to Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland. During the channel fullmoon live session, Na Young-seok further divulged how the team had to use the names of Amazon as the program's streaming platform and Kim Taehyung to prove their credibility to the location house owner who was unaware of the show's popularity.

He said since the show was initially in Korean, the house owner was not acquainted with Korean variety shows and the crew had to show the former a clip that aired on Amazon. This surprised the owner as the team went on to show them what the previous restaurant looked like and how they wanted to create the same in the new location. Furthermore, they even told the owner about BTS' V's relation to Jinny's Kitchen to earn their trust.

"I had no choice but to sell Taehyungie a little. 'BTS V... Um, do you know BTS?' If you say that, your credibility will instantly increase, right?" (via X/mybwits)

Soon the filming location owner warmed up to the crew and gave in. They then negotiated the rent of the place.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old BTS vocalist who is presently in the army, is raising fans' anticipation thanks to his upcoming photobook release. Named TYPE 1, the photobook will come in a hardcover version and a softcover magazine version, including unseen pictures of the idol enjoying peaceful moments.

The photobook will be released on July 9. Many of its components were personally curated and arranged by V himself and it will come with a bookmark, a postcard set, and photo and cutting stickers that pack together the adventurous feelings of traveling.

