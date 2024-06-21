BTS' Jimin drops ‘BLOOMING’ version mood photo for his upcoming album, MUSE

BigHit Music teased BTS' Jimin's upcoming 2nd solo album MUSE with a new mood photo on June 21, 2024. The idol shows off his blond hair and tattoos, decked up in a white crop top and black jeans, walking in a garden-like set-up apparently among "smeraldo" blossoms. Without giving too much away, the mood photo sheds light on the BLOOMING version of the album.

With a series of more teasers ahead, including concept releases for the other version, SERENADE, the promotional content has only begun to flow in.

Taking the internet by storm, BigHit Music, BTS' agency, revealed on June 17 that the FACE singer is about to return with new music. Bringing in a flood of reactions from netizens, a promo schedule also came out on June 18 which provided a glimpse of the several concept previews in store, ahead of the album release. In line with the same, a tracklist was shared on June 20, unveiling seven songs.

Trending

Jimin helped pen six of these tracks and actively aided in the overall album-making process, with the concept of cassette tapes to create an old-school nostalgic vibe with the songs weaved in a "love" theme.

MUSE, slated to come out on Friday, July 19 at 1 PM KST/ 0 AM ET, includes the intro track Rebirth produced by BigHit's resident producer Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and Jimin, followed by INTERLUDE : SHOWTIME again produced by the trio and EVAN. Then comes SMERALDO GARDEN MARCHING BAND (feat. LOCO) produced by the Grammy-nominated Tommy Brown, Mr. Franks, Pdogg, and GHSTLOOP.

The fourth track, SLOW DANCE (feat. Sofia Carson) is produced by Pdogg, Arcades, and GHSTLOOP. Number five is BE MINE again by Pdogg and GHSTLOOP. Next is WHO produced by Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Tenroc, Pdogg, and GHSTLOOP, while the final song is Jimin's pre-released farewell song for fans before he enlisted in the military - Closer Than This - with GHSTLOOP, Ayo the Producer, and Kofo backing its production.

Expand Tweet

What can fans look forward to as BTS' Jimin's MUSE gears up for a July release? Schedule explored

The Dynamite group member's MUSE launch will be preceded by a series of releases building up the momentum until D-day. According to the planner laid out for the same, ARMYs can expect the following to roll out after the Tracklist and BLOOMING ver. mood photo releases:

Concept Photo & Concept Clip - BLOOMING ver. on June 22 at 11 AM ET Pre-release Single Official Track Video on June 28 at 0 AM ET Mood Photo - SERENADE ver. on July 5 at 11 AM ET Concept Photo & Concept Clip - SERENADE ver. on July 6 at 11 AM ET Unrevealed release on July 8 at 11 AM ET MUSE Highlight Medley on July 13 at 11 AM ET Main Track Official MV Teaser on July 16 at 11 AM ET Main Track Official MV on July 19 at 0 AM ET Unrevealed release on July 22 at time unrevealed Bonus Live Clip on August 4 at 0 AM ET

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old artist's 2023 debut solo album FACE recently sold over 500K units in the US as the first Korean and non-English album to do so, becoming eligible for RIAA Gold Certification, also making him the first Asian soloist to achieve this feat. Additionally, producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN, who helm MUSE, were also involved in the making of FACE.

Simultaneously, BTS' Jimin maintains his position at #1 on the Spotify Weekly Top Artists Chart in South Korea as of the week of June 14 to 20, 2024. This makes him the first and only solo artist to do so for 50 weeks.

In recent news, Jimin who is still fulfilling his 18-month conscription, was seen re-uniting with the rest of the BTS members during Jin's military discharge on June 12. He was also seen posing with the septet in OT7 (full group) pictures released on the members' official social media handles. Jimin also penned a heartfelt handwritten letter along with the other BTS members for ARMYs on the occasion of the 2024 BTS Festa.