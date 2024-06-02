"We just fist-bumped afterwards" - Actor and model Taz Singh dishes on working with BTS' RM in LOST! MV and more (EXCLUSIVE)

The UK-based actor, Tarsvinder Singh Sihra aka Taz Singh, who recently appeared in BTS' RM's music video LOST!, has been garnering praise and attention from fans ever since the MV dropped on May 24, 2024. The song is from RM's latest album Right Place, Wrong Person, and features a TV show as its setting, of which Taz acted as one of the hosts.

The Sikh actor and model of Punjabi descent has already portrayed a plethora of roles in his career. He has not only worked in Bollywood in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, but also in an Italian TV series titled Sport Crime, and a Japanese film about COVID-19 called Lost and Found.

Taz also partook in a project with Japanese singer Tonari no Hanako and was a part of the 2022 WCR Cancer Research commercial in the UK, among several other major projects, proving a testament to his range. A K-pop music video was further added to his growing repertoire when he was featured in the 29-year-old BTS leader's new music video.

Taz, joining the interview with Sportskeeda's Sreejita Karmakar from Japan, had some incredible experiences to share from his time on set filming BTS' RM's LOST!. He also dropped a fun snippet about a moment with the Domodachi rapper and shared:

"We just fist-bumped afterwards."

"I think it was my favorite project to date"- Actor Taz Singh gets candid about his work in BTS' RM's LOST!, his love of Asian languages, and shares a message for ARMYs

During the ongoing conversation, Taz also ventured into his love for BIGBANG's G-Dragon during his high school days and called himself a fan of RM's music. He also went on to voice his thanks to San Yawn of Balming Tiger (creative director of LOST!) and Aube Perrie (director) for helping him get into the emotional state of the character of the TV show host he played in the MV.

Overall, here's what the actor had to say during the session.

Q) Could you take us through how you got involved in BTS' RM's latest music video LOST! and share the story behind it?

Taz: I auditioned for this project last year but they didn't put any name to it as it was very confidential. I auditioned through my UK agent and team and they liked my audition so I went for a second audition and they liked that too. I think it was after about a week that I got the confirmation, and at this point, I did not know who I was working with.

It was a bit more time after that when I realized it was RM of BTS, due to the confidential nature of the project, I had to keep it a secret at that time. When I got the news I was at a loss for words, full of joy, and really excited. It was indeed a big surprise.

Q) How was the experience of working alongside BTS' RM and the production team in general?

Taz: Absolutely amazing. I think I'm running out of words for how else to say how nice it was. I loved it so much, I think it was my favorite project to date. The whole vibe was amazing and I've to say a big thank you to BTS' RM. It was an honor to work with him and San Yawn as well, who was the creative director of the music video and Aube Perrie, the director, and of course, the entire cast - Miji Yi, Natallia Bulynia, Stephany Yujin, Audrey Kang, David H. Lee, Hee Shin, and everyone else. All of us shared a warm family-like vibe. It was just an incredible experience.

Q) You have an extraordinary resume, having worked in Bollywood films, prominent commercials, and major Japanese and Italian projects, among a range of other activities. Now you even made your acting debut in a K-pop music video with one of the leading names in the industry. How would you describe your journey thus far as an actor and what's your biggest takeaway from these roles?

Taz: I feel more human if that makes sense. I feel like I can relate to things a lot more. I think as I go further as an actor, it makes me understand people moving in different backgrounds, perhaps, a lot more than when I was younger. I think I've become more empathetic from all these experiences.

Taz Singh feels more "human" following his various acting roles (Image via Infilmpact)

Q) As someone with acting experience in Bollywood alongside names like Akshay Kumar and Jahnvi Kapoor, how is working in Bollywood different from working in a K-pop music video?

Taz: It has its similarities and differences. I've only worked on one K-pop MV so I can only just talk for that production but I was really happy working on the Korean MV. While working on other Indian sets I gathered great experiences as well. The style is somewhat different, perhaps due to the workings of time and how the general management goes behind everything. Generally, I've mostly had a lot of experiences on both Indian and any projects anywhere.

Q) You have been receiving much love from audiences worldwide, not to mention, the ARMYs in India, who are calling your work with BTS' RM a major "win" for the Indian ARMYs. How does the positive response make you feel?

Taz: I'm all about making others happy so if everyone gives a lot of love to it and if people think it's a "major win" for India then it indeed is. I feel really proud of that, I'm glad. I'm the first Sikh actor to work with RM in his music video, speaking the Korean language, it's nice but what's more important is that it makes others happy and it has had such a warm, positive response from people, the whole Indian BTS ARMY.

I feel joy and more motivated to work even harder as an actor. I want to give that love right back. Some of the messages I got were like, "I'm really proud of you", seeing an Indian actor work in BTS' RM's music video. I'm really grateful for the opportunity and this was really heartwarming.

Taz Singh on receiving love from ARMYs (Image via Infilmpact)

Q) Every filming experience is made unique as one meets new people and gains new experiences. Can you share one moment that stood out from the time you spent on set while shooting for BTS' RM's LOST!?

Taz: I've had a lot of good experiences and there are so many things I remember. So many jokes and funny times, that it's hard to stick to just one. I've made a lot of good friends, even with the other cast, we stay in touch even to date. It was a good opportunity even to make good friendships with others.

There was this fun moment from the set, where you do your part and then there's a cut, and I was listening to some of the music and then it cut and then I heard the rest of the music before it stopped. I just got into the vibe of the song so much by that point, with the drops and beat changes, that I remember being next to RM and going, "Oh, that's really nice" and we just fist-bumped afterwards.

Q) You spoke Korean in BTS' RM's LOST! and hold language certificates in Korean and Mandarin, in addition to speaking conversational Japanese. Has knowing these languages aided you as an actor?

Taz: It definitely helps me to relate and connect to people better. So, I'm working in Japan right now and I'm learning Japanese, the etiquette, and the way they speak to others. I received a lot of love from pretty much all the people I've met here. So there's a part of that (in learning another language) that shows your acknowledgment and love for cultures.

They too acknowledge you and welcome you. I passed my Korean exam two years ago and my HSK many years back and right now I'm in Japan so my main focus is speaking Japanese. I train myself in the language and fit myself in as many situations as possible without speaking English, so I can learn quickly. I'm really grateful for these experiences.

Looking back at my life, I was born in the UK and come from an Indian background, Punjabi parents, speaking Mandarin Chinese, Korean, and Japanese, it fits with the whole LOST! music video concept. I'm really thankful to my Asian friends who welcomed me into such cultures.

Taz Singh on getting introduced to Asian cultures and languages (Image via Infilmpact)

Q) Who are your biggest inspirations as an actor?

Taz: There are a lot of Indian and Korean actors who motivate me, including their backstories as human beings, which I respect and appreciate a lot too. Like, Lee Byung-hun in Iris (2009), a series I watched a long time ago. Cha Seung-won and Lee Ji-ah in Athena: Goddess of War (2010). John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns (2022), I really like that film a lot, including its story and everything. I learned a bit about John Abraham. He's a spiritual person and a very warm artist which I find quite inspirational. There are a bunch of other inspirations for me as well.

Q) Having showcased your skills in Bollywood, an Italian TV series, a K-pop MV, etc., what fields are you looking to explore in the future?

Taz: Honestly, having received such a warm response to the BTS project, I want to push more into Bollywood, in India. I've had some Bollywood auditions in the last few weeks, we'll see how that goes. But if I can give the love back to Indian ARMYs in some way, if I could do more films that make them happy, then I look forward to it.

With my Italian TV series about sports on Amazon Prime, Sport Crime, I'm not gonna say too much, but I filmed for season two last year. I'm also trying to be in season three. They're really passionate about sports, that's something I really like about the production. I believe the season two is coming out later this year. My character has an interesting story but you'll have to watch it to find out more.

Q) Finally, would you like to share any message with our readers and BTS ARMYs?

Taz: BTS Indian ARMYs, I can't thank you enough. Honestly, you've given me so much love and warmth, it has made me full of joy. Can you keep up the love and support? It helps me and encourages me more to try even harder as an actor and do my best, to give something back. I'm all about making others happy.

If the LOST! video made you smile and laugh, I feel I've done my part as an actor and as a human being. I appreciate the love from Korean BTS ARMYs and BTS fans all around the world. For those who speak Korean, "Jeongmal gamsahamnida" (Thank you so much). I'm really heart-warmed by the experience and appreciate it. Thank you so much, guys.

Taz Singh's message to BTS ARMYs (Image via Infilmpact)

Taz will be seen soon in his Bollywood projects releasing this year - in Ulajh along with Jahnvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah releasing on July 5, and the upcoming John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Tehran coming out on July 19.