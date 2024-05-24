'LOST!' MV captures BTS' RM and his friends' journey to escape the maze of thoughts

On May 24, 2024, BTS' RM and his friends traveled searching for an escape route in a nightmarish office in the LOST! music video, which was released on HYBE LABEL's official YouTube Channel. The track is the leading single off the rapper's second studio full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

According to Big Hit Music, LOST! is a fast-tempo alternative pop record that conveys the message that it would be fine if Kim Namjoon gets lost with his friends. It discussed the people who constantly get lost because of their conflicting emotions. Aube Perrie wrote the music video, which was helmed by creative director San Yan.

BTS' RM discovers an escape route from his shabby workplace

The LOST! music video took the viewers inside Kim Namjoon's brain, where all the thoughts regarding escaping from a shabby office and his maze-like situation were being conducted. The music video captured Kim Namjoon's journey of escaping from the nightmarish workplace with the help of his friends.

The music video started showcasing the two hosts, giving a brief introduction about Kim Namjoon's new track LOST! in their show, followed by RM's head popping from a desk, him standing in a puzzled place, symbolizing the confused state of the rapper. As the rapper sang the first verse of LOST!, he fell into a strange maze.

Soon, his emotions, including confusion, optimism, cynicism, and others, transformed into characters (friends/officer workers), working with him at a shabby place and following him around. With four of his friends, he wandered around the gloomy station office, where he seemed frustrated with paper sheets and felt lost.

Expand Tweet

However, with the help of his friends, he finally found the escape route. He used them as a ladder, and subsequently, his head popped out of a table that was showcased at the beginning of the music video. The scene transitioned him onto the stage, where he finally came to his senses with the thunder of applause. However, the stage was already over before RM realized it.

Subsequently, Kim Namjoon could not hide his confusion as he remembered how he wandered through the maze of his thoughts. Even though he escaped from the shabby office place, the four emotions (friends) that wandered around with him remained trapped in the labyrinthine station office. The idol's trapped emotions left a persisting feeling.

Expand Tweet

Soon, the music video went viral on social media, where ARMYs praised Kim Namjoon's unique concept and cited it as relatable and entertaining. They shared multiple snippets, weaving different theories regarding the new track and complimented the music video's animation, cinematography, singer's vocals, and more.

The track has ranked No.1 on iTunes charts in over 50 regions, including Colombia, Finland, Singapore, Cyprus, Malta, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Philippines, Armenia, Bahrain, Estonia, Brazil and other countries. Kim Namjoon's title track LOST! has also been dominating the iTunes charts, including France (4), Japan (6), United Kingdom (9), Australia (10), Germany (10), Canada (10), and the United States (10).

The idol has previously dropped his pre-release single Come back to me, where he discovered himself while he crossed through different dimensions and experienced the dynamics of several relationships. The music video came out on May 10, 2024.

Kim Namjoon's LOST! (Image via HYBE LABELS/YouTube)

He will also release the music video for the first four tracks of his album, Right Place, Wrong Person. He will release the Track 1 music video on May 28, 2024, the Track 2 live video, and the Track 3 poster on May 30, 2024, followed by the Track 3 music video and Track 4 music video on May 31, 2024, and June 10, 2024.

Kim Namjoon has released his complete Right Place, Wrong Person album featuring eleven tracks, including:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts out of love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Groin Heaven LOST! Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney) ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) Come back to Me

BTS' Kim Namjoon began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Taehyung. He joined the 15th Infantry Division for his remaining service, and he is expected to be discharged in 2025.