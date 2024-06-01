Exhuma starring Kim Go-eun & Lee Do-hyun reportedly gains attention in North Korea

Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun's blockbuster Exhuma is reportedly garnering attention from young North Korean individuals. On May 29, Daily NK, a media agency that provides news with the help of sources living in North Korea, reported that Exhuma is getting popular among youngsters in North Korean city Hoeryong.

The horror film was released on February 22, 2024, and was hugely successful at the box office, with 11 million moviegoers recorded in South Korea. Reportedly, young individuals in Horyeong are showing interest in the film due to its growing popularity in the South.

Reportedly, the people living in Hamgyong Province, located in the northern part of North Korea bordering China, use cell phones from China for business purposes. A Daily NK's source shared the information regarding the film, keeping their identity anonymous.

Trending

“Rumors about the South Korean movie ‘Exhuma’ have spread rapidly in the border area this month through locals using Chinese-made cell phones. In response, a growing number of people in Hoeryong, especially young people, have been looking for the movie recently,” the source stated.

Why Exhuma's plot is reportedly getting attention in North Korea

The film is written and helmed by Jang Jae-hyun, and stars Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Lee Do-hyun, Yu Hae-jin, and Jeon Jin-ki. It focuses on a shaman Lee Hwa-rim portrayed by Kim Go-eun, who finds out about a plague that has taken over a wealthy Korean family living overseas.

Lee Hwa-rim uncovers that the reason behind the illness is the location of the grave of their ancestors, and so she decides to move. However, things turn upside down as she digs up the grave with the help of Bong-gil (played by Lee Do-hyun), her colleague.

According to Daily NK, North Koreans reportedly visit fortune tellers when a problem occurs and consult with them regarding their ancestors' graves when it is not solved. As such, reports suggest that the movie is getting attention among North Koreans because of its plot.

The informant reportedly said:

“So people can understand the movie and are interested in the plot.”

Notably, superstitious acts are considered to be illegal in North Korea, and if the citizens visit shamans or follow their advice, they may get penalized as per Article 256 of the country's penal code.

Furthermore, the consumption and distribution of video content obtained from outside North Korea is also a crime, which includes films and drama series from South Korea as well.

Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun bag awards for Exhuma

Expand Tweet

Kim Go-eun has received praise for her remarkable acting performance in the thriller film Exhuma. The scenes showcasing her dance during the ritual acts as a shaman have especially captured viewers’ eyes.

On April 27, Kim Go-eun was honored with the Pioneer Award for her role as Lee Hwa-rim in Exhuma at the 11th Marie Claire Film Festival. This festival is organized by the magazine outlet Marie Claire. The Pioneer Award is given to the artists who have worked their way up in the industry and contributed with their work.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun is currently completing his military conscription in the South Korean Air Force. Lee Do-hyun attended the 60th Baeksang Art Awards ceremony on May 7 as he received the Best New Actor Award for his role as Bong-gil in Exhuma. Kim Go-eun won the Best Actress and Jang Jae-hyun won the Best Director award at the 60th Baeksang Art Awards.