On May 7, 2024, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, South Korea, at 5 pm KST. Moving K-drama took home the Grand Prize/Daesang while Lee Do-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun bagged Best New Actor and PRIZM Popularity Award, respectively.

Baeksang Arts Awards is an annual and prestigious award show in South Korea. They celebrate exceptional works in the fields of television, film, and theater. The list of nominees was selected from the projects released between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Complete list of winners for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was broadcast live on the JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and PRIZM applications. Suzy, Park Bo-gum, and the comedian Shin Dong-yup hosted it. While My Dearest bagged the Best Drama award, the Best Film Award was snagged by 12.12:The Day. Exhuma co-stars Lee Do-hyun and Kim Go-eun took home the Best New Actor Award and Best Actress award at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The complete list of winners for the Television category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Grand Prize/Daesang: Moving

Best Drama: My Dearest

Best Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 2

Best Educational Show: Japanese Person Ozawa

Best Director: Han Dong-wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Actor: Namgoong Min for My Dearest

Best Actress: Honey Lee for Knight Flower

Best Supporting Actress: Ahn Jae-hong for Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actor: Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl

Best New Actress: Jeon Yuna for The Kidnapping Day

Best New Actor: Lee Jung-ha for Moving

Best Female Entertainer: Hong Jin-kyung

Best Male Entertainer: Na Young-suk

Best Screenplay: Kang Full for Moving

Best Technical Direction: Kim Dong-shik and Im Wan-ho for Whales and I

PRIZM Popularity Award (Male): Kim Soo-hyun

PRIZM Popularity Award (Female): IVE's An Yu-jin

The complete list of winners for the Film category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Grand Prize: 12.12: The Day

Best Film: 12.12:The Day

Best Director: Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma

Best Actor: Hwang Jung-min for 12.12: The Day

Best Actress: Kim Go-eun for Exhuma

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang-hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong-soo for Smugglers

Best New Actress: BIBI for Hopeless

Best New Actor: Lee Do-hyun for Exhuma

Best New Director: Lee Jeong-hong for A Wild Roomer

Best Screenplay: Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep

Best Technical Director: Kim Byung-in for Exhuma

Gucci Impact Award for The Dream Songs

The complete list of winners for the Theater category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Baeksang Play Award for To My Son

Best Actress: Kang Hae-jin for To My Son

Highlights at the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards

The star-studded award ceremony was filled with several iconic greetings and exchanges. Kim Seon-ho and Song Joong-ki were spotted hugging each other, Lee Do-hyun taking a leave from his military service to attend the award show, Kim Soo-hyun portraying his Queen of Tears' iconic Baek Hyun-woo's skit, UV's performance of 60th Anniversary of Freedom, followed by Lee Soon-jae's 'What is art' play, were some of the highlights from the event.

Meanwhile, Lee Do-hyun expressed his gratitude to his significant other, Lim Ji-yeon, during his acceptance speech while receiving the Best New Actor Award for Exhuma, which went viral on social media.

The K-drama Community was filled with excitement with the stars, including Kim Soo-hyun, Lee Do-hyun, Honey Lee, and others winning big at the prestigious event.