BTS’ Jimin becomes the first & only Asian act to record longest charting song at #1 on Deezer Top 100 Worldwide Chart with ‘Like Crazy’

On Friday, May 31, 2024, BTS’ Jimin became the first and only Asian act in history to have a song spend 100 consecutive days on the number one position of the Deezer worldwide chart. He achieved this feat with his song Like Crazy, the co-title track of his debut album FACE.

The song has been ruling this particular chart ever since it was released more than a year ago. However, this is the first time it has spent 100 days at a stretch in the top spot. The song already has achievements on other Deezer charts, like Deezer USA, Deezer Germany, Deezer Korea, among others.

Jimin's Like Crazy shows no signs of stopping on Deezer

The Deezer Chart is a ranking system provided by Deezer, a popular music streaming service. It tracks the performance of songs, albums, and artists based on their streaming activity on the platform.

Deezer platform has separate charts for various countries as well as worldwide charts. On the worldwide 100 chart, Jimin's Like Crazy became the first Asian act to achieve a 100 consecutive days streak on the number 1 spot.

Before reaching this 100-day milestone, the artist naturally held many accomplishments, such as the 50-, 75-, and 80-day marks, making Jimin the only Asian artist with this achievement listed alongside his name.

On the second week of May, the other title track of FACE, Set Me Free pt. 2 ranked third on the Deezer worldwide chart. In addition, the two other versions (remixes) of Like Crazy (the Deep House Remix Version and the UK Garage Remix Version) were also ranked at no. 27 and no. 36, respectively. His latest single, Closer Than This, which he released for fans, also peaked at number 32.

Like Crazy peaked at No. 1 in the Billboard chart as well

Apart from the Deezer ranking, Like Crazy has enjoyed many achievements. In March 2023, the song made Jimin the first K-pop soloist to reach the number 1 position in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending four consecutive weeks on it.

His album FACE also has a whopping number of more than 2 billion streams to its name. It was the first and fastest Korean-language album to achieve this unprecedented milestone.

Other recent achievements include Like Crazy becoming the 3rd longest charting song by a K-pop artist on the Spotify Global Chart, surpassing his group BTS' Butter.

The song also became the second longest charting track on Spotify USA global after FIFTY FIFTY’s grossing song, Cupid (Twin version). Jimin also became the first and only soloist to spend 300 days at #1 on Spotify's South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart during the first week of May.