"There were so many people, but no one looked at me" — Park Bo-gum sheds light on his new life in 'My Name Is Gabriel' reality show

Park Bo-gum spoke about his new life on the first episode of JTBC's latest reality TV show, My Name Is Gabriel, which aired on June 21, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST. Backed by South Korean television director Kim Tae-ho's production agency, TEO, the highly-anticipated show has been grabbing the attention of fans due to its star-studded cast and intriguing concept.

The variety project aims to shed light on popular Korean celebrities by transporting them to places around the world where no one knows them. There, they have to become another person for 72 hours. The Reply 1988 actor was confirmed to appear on the show earlier in March this year and fans have been looking forward to seeing him on the program. In the pilot episode, Park Bo-gum began his new life as a person living in Dublin, Ireland.

All set to live the life of an a cappella group director called Ruri for the next 72 hours in Dublin, Park Bo-gum received directions about interacting with people, what to eat, and where to go. After stepping out onto the city's streets, the actor noted:

"There were so many people, but no one looked at me. Everyone was going on their way. So I suddenly got so excited. I had a skip in my step."

Park Bo-gum was astonished when he realized his group was massive and he was in charge of organizing a street performance with the members in only two days.

Alongside Park Bo-gum, viewers will be delighted to see names like Ji Chang-wook, Yeom Hye-ran, comedian Park Myung-soo, broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung, dancer and choreographer Gabee, and Single's Inferno's DEX as regular members on the show.

More details on the Park Bo-gum-starrer JTBC variety program My Name Is Gabriel

My Name Is Gabriel uses the help of AI Gabriel, who gathers data about the lives of the main cast members. It uses this information to assign each celebrity a unique personality based on a real person in the world. The participants must then adapt to their new lives for 72 hours in various parts of the world, where they are no longer recognized as celebrities.

Kim Tae-ho, who created and produced the renowned variety TV program MBC's Infinite Challenge, is the producer of My Name Is Gabriel. The new show is being considered as an extension of the theme of the 'Life of Others' special from Infinite Challenge.

Before taking on his new role, Park Bo-gum got candid about his own life and the role during an interview with the production team, saying:

"I was hesitant at first. To be honest, I thought this would be similar to acting. Living someone else's life, I already do that as an actor now. But I've never lived a stranger's life in another country before. That made me want to do it. Also, Myungsoo said he'd do it too."

When asked what kind of life he would lead if he was not Park Bo-gum, he teared up and said that even if he had not become an actor, he would believe in prioritizing happiness.

South Korean rapper Defconn and Kang Min-kyung of Begin Again are the MCs of the variety series. In the first episode, Park Myung-soo was also seen embarking on his new life in Chiang Mai, Thailand, for the next 72 hours. As seen in the trailer, he will be working at a food stall, riding a scooter, shopping for vegetables, and more.

Actor Ji Chang-wook, on the other hand, will be whisked off to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he will be an agave farmer. Actor Yeom Hye-ran will be seen as a hotpot restaurant's general manager in Chongqing, China. While her work requires her to oversee the running of the restaurant, she mentioned being especially good "at cooking big batches of food" in the show's trailer.

Additionally, DEX will take up wine pot making in Tbilisi, Georgia, as Gabee will be seen showing off her moves in Mexico City as a street music performer and dancer.

International audiences can catch My Name Is Gabriel on Disney+.