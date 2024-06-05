6 Upcoming Korean Actor fan meetings to look forward to: Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Soo-hyun, & more

Fan meet season is officially on as K-town actors gear up to be on tours and roll out itineraries for the road. From Byeon Woo-seok to Kim Seon-ho to Ahn Bo-hyun, the list boasts six actors stirring anticipation among their fans. As tickets are selling out fast, the actors will travel across Asia and have a great time, be it through meet-and-greets with the fans or a full-blown concert tour.

Through these events, fans will not only get to share some happy moments with their faves but also be able to see face-to-face the stars who brought life to their favorite characters on screen. Through glimpses of the fan meet tours that have already begun - Ahn Bo-hyun's Hello! and Kim Seon-ho's Color+Full - one can see the actors gracing stages in different countries, posing for pictures with fans, singing songs, and sharing a peek of their off-screen personalities.

Trending

The palpable excitement buzzing in the fandom and ardent fan requests led to some actors extending their stay in several countries. Here's a compilation of six Korean actors who are heading out on fan meet tours in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Actors who will head out on their upcoming 2024 fan meet tours: Kim Ji-won, EXO's DO, and more

1) Byeon Woo-seok

Byeon Woo-seok's poster for the Summer Letter tour (Image via Instagram/byeonwooseok)

Kicking off the list with the Lovely Runner fame. Byeon Woo-seok is preparing for his first Asia fan meet trek named "Summer Letter." BH Entertainment, his management, announced the tour on May 8 with a captivating poster and fans have been frenzied ever since. The tour aims to not only celebrate the actor's passion for his craft but also promise a fun time with his devoted audience in countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.

Taipei, Taiwan: June 8 (NTU Sports Center 1F)

Bangkok, Thailand - June 14-15 (KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre)

Manila, Philippines - June 22 (New Frontier Theater) with possible day 2 announcements

Jakarta, Indonesia - June 28 (The Kasablanka Hall)

Singapore - June 30 (Singapore Expo Hall 3A)

Seoul, South Korea - July 6-7 (Jangchung Gymnasium)

2) Kim Soo-hyun

Expand Tweet

Calendars are teeming with circles as actor Kim Soo-hyun is heading out on his first Asia fan meet tour in a decade - "EYES ON YOU." Recently playing a lawyer in Queen of Tears, the actor earned love and popularity from fans for his various roles, which they found versatile. His massive fanbase across Asian countries is awaiting a glimpse of the actor.

Bangkok, Thailand - June 15 (Thunderdome Stadium)

Yokohama, Japan - June 22-23 (Pia Arena MM)

Manila, Philippines - June 29 (Araneta Coliseum)

Taipei, Taiwan - July 6 (National Taiwan Sport University (NTSU))

Hong Kong - August 10 (Hall 10, AsiaWorld-Expo)

Jakarta, Indonesia - September 7 (Sentul International Convention Center)

3) EXO's DO

EXO's singer-actor member, DO, aka Doh Kyung-soo is also looking forward to setting out on his first solo fan concert titled "BLOOM." The idol who recently released his third mini album, BLOSSOM, on May 7, 2024, will perform not only his new tracks but also his old hit singles. In a recent Harper's Bazaar interview, DO stated he is nervous but excited to meet fans on stage on his Asia tour, who he called his "driving force".

The following are the stops on his itinerary.

Seoul, South Korea - June 8-9 (KBS Arena)

Taipei, Taiwan - June 22-23 (Tianmu Gymnasium)

Hong Kong - June 29 (AsiaWorld-Expo, Hall 10)

Jakarta, Indonesia - July 12 [and 13, because of massive fan request] (The Kasablanka Hall)

Tokyo, Japan - July 18 (Tachikawa Stage Garden)

Nagoya, Japan - July 19 (Niterra HALL)

Osaka, Japan - July 21 (Grand Cube Osaka)

Singapore - August 8 (Singapore Indoor Stadium)

Bangkok, Thailand - August 10 (Thunder Dome)

Malaysia - August 17 (Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil)

Manila, Philippines - August 31 (Araneta Coliseum)

4) Kim Ji-won

Kim Ji-won's poster for Be My One tour (Image via Instagram/highziumstudio)

Kim Ji-won, recently stunning audiences with her performance in Queen of Tears, is also gearing up for stepping out on the road and hitting locations all over Asia for her Be My One tour. This will mark her first fan meet tour since her debut 14 years ago, as announced by her agency HighZium Studio, starting from Seoul on June 22 and 23. The actress who has built a fan following in countries like Japan, Taiwan, and more, is no doubt looking forward to giving the love back on her first tour.

Seoul, South Korea - June 22, 23 (Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall)

Osaka, Japan - July 7 (NHK Osaka Hall)

Tokyo, Japan - July 10 (NHK Hall)

Taipei, Taiwan - July 21

Manila, Philippines - August 3 (New Frontier Theater)

Macau - August 17

Bangkok, Thailand - August 24

Jakarta, Indonesia - August 31

5) Kim Seon-ho

Kim Seon-ho's poster for Color+Full tour (Image via Instagram/seonho__kim)

Kim Seon-ho started his "Color+Full" fan meet tour from Bangkok, Thailand on February 3. His travels took him to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam on March 9, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan on April 5 and 7 respectively, Manila, the Philippines on April 13, and Seoul, South Korea on May 4.

Clips of the star from Manila, belting out a heartfelt song he helped compose and pen for fans called Miracle, are taking rounds on the internet. Fans (aka Seonhohadas) in Manila lit up the evening, showcasing a video gift, and holding banners with the words, "Our precious actor Kim Seon-ho, thank you for making our lives Color+Full." They even sang Happy Birthday and wished Kim Seon-ho in advance for his birthday on May 8. He has only one stop left on his fan meet tour.

Jakarta, Indonesia - July 27 (Indonesia Arena - Senayan)

6) Ahn Bo-hyun

Ahn Bo-hyun's poster for Hello! tour (Image via Instagram/fn_ent_)

Ahn Bo-hyun embarked on his trek for "Hello!," his first-ever solo fan meet tour since his debut, on March 23 in Seoul, South Korea. The artist stated wanting to spend an unforgettable time with his fans during the tour announcement.

His map held six Asian cities as its stops, of which he has covered the following - Bangkok, Thailand on April 27, Tokyo, Japan on May 11, Taipei, Taiwan on May 18, and Manila, the Philippines on May 25. He sang with fans and had a blast as seen on clips around social media. He too has only one city left to visit.

Jakarta, Indonesia: July 6 (Ballroom Hotel Pullman Central Park)

As the celebrities step out of the screens and onto the stage for their respective fan meet schedules, fans naturally continue to be on cloud nine.