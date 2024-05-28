Queen of Tears’ star Kim Ji-won announces 2024 ‘Be My One’ Asia fan meeting tour: All you need to know

On May 28, 2024, Queen of Tears' star Kim Ji-won's agency, High Zium Studio, announced the actress's first Asian fan meeting tour, Be My One, through their social media handle on X. The actress will be heading to regions including Japan, Manila, Thailand, and other Asian countries.

High Zium Studio also shared a new teaser poster featuring Kim Ji-won for the upcoming fan meeting. In the teaser, the Queen of Tears actress looked straight toward the camera, donning a white outfit and her black hair cascading down to the length of her shoulder. The place and dates for her upcoming meeting tour with Be My One were engraved on the poster.

Kim Ji-won will meet her fans in Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and other places

According to High Zium Studio, Kim Ji-won will create fun times with her fans in the upcoming fan meetings. They have described the forthcoming event as a gift-like time for the actress and her admirers. Referring to the title of the fan meeting, Be My One, the agency described that Kim Ji-won and her fans would become one. The agency stated:

"It is expected to be a gift-like time for each other, just as the title of this fan meeting, Be My One, means Let Kim Ji-won and her fans become one with each other."

The actress will hold her first Asian Fanmeeting tour, Be My One, in seven cities, including Osaka, Japan, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, Macau, Bangkok, and Jakarta. The actress will get the chance to interact with her fans belonging to different nationalities, ethnicities, and cultures. The event will start from Osaka on July 7, 2024. High Zium Studio has announced the following dates as of now:

Kim Ji-won will hold a fan meeting in Osaka, Japan, on July 7, 2024. The actress will hold a fan meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on July 10, 2024. The Queen of Tears actress will hold a fan meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 21, 2024.

Kim Ji-won will proceed to other countries, including the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. The following dates have been announced by the actress's agency for the said regions:

Kim Ji-won will organize her first Asian fan meeting tour on August 3, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. Kim Ji-won will host a fan meeting tour in Macau, China, on August 17, 2024. The actress will hold a fan meeting tour on August 24, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. Queen of Tears actress will organize the first Asian fan meeting tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31, 2024.

My Liberation Diary actress will also organize her first solo fan meeting since her debut in Seoul, South Korea, on June 22, 2024, and June 23, 2024. For the fan meeting tour in the home country, the fans could purchase tickets from the Interpark ticket platform.

However, the information regarding ticket sales and transactions and venue details for the actress's Be My One Asian fan meeting tour will be announced by High Zium Studio in the upcoming months.

As soon as the news about her first Asian fan meeting tour was announced, the K-drama community was overjoyed. They expressed that they could not wait to meet the actress in their home country and requested the agency to provide information on how they could purchase tickets as soon as possible. Meanwhile, many fans also requested the agency to add more regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, and other places.

More about the Queen of Tears actress

The South Korean actress was born on October 19, 1992, in Geumcheon District, Seoul, South Korea, and completed her graduation from the Department of Theater at Dongguk University. She has been active in the industry since 2010 and is managed by High Zium Studio. The 31-year-old actress officially entertained the entertainment industry when she was featured in a commercial for LG Cyon's Lollipop 2 featuring Big Bang. Thus, she came to be known as Lollipop Girl.

Featuring Ji-won (Image via @highziumstudio/X)

She gained attention from the domestic audience after her appearance in the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged. The actress went on to appear in different shows, including To the Beautiful, Horror Stories, and others. She is known for dramas, including The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Arthdal Chronicles, Lovestruck in the City, and others.

Following her appearance in the two Netflix hit series, including My Liberation Notes and Queen of Tears, the actress gained international recognition.

