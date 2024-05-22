Kim Ji-won’s agency to take action against illegal reselling of her upcoming "BE MY ONE" fan meeting tickets

On May 21, 2024, Kim Ji-won's agency, High Zium Studio, released an official statement on their social media handle X, announcing that they would take action against the illegal re-selling of her upcoming 'BE MY ONE' fan meeting tickets. The label has detected ticket scalping and advised fans to refrain from purchasing tickets from unofficial channels.

Expand Tweet

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji-won will organize her first solo fan meeting, 'BE MY ONE,' on June 22, 2024, at the Shinhan Card SOL Pay Square Live Hall in Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

High Zium Studio requested fans report illegal ticket sales to the agency regarding Kim Ji-won's first solo meeting

The sales for Kim Ji-won's first fan meeting, 'BE MY ONE,' started on May 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. KST through the reservation site Interpark Ticket.

However, soon, the agency High Zium Studio discovered that the tickets were being purchased in bulk by bots and illegally put up for re-selling via indirect and unofficial sources. Soon, they released a statement regarding the illegal ticket transactions and stated:

"In the process of monitoring reservations for the fan meeting, we identified circumstances suspected of fraudulent reservations. Accordingly, we would like to take strict measures as follows. Cases that are considered illegal reservations or transactions, such as access through abnormal routes will be subject to a request for explanatory information and cancellation of the reservation."

Expand Tweet

(Twitter Translation: We would like to inform you about illegal ticket transactions for actor Kim Ji-won's fan meeting BE MY ONE.)

High Zium Studio further informed about the kind of reservations that would be automatically canceled. Firstly, if the reservation did not respond within the deadline, and secondly, if relevant information, such as contact information, email, and others, was not provided.

Kim Ji-won's agency further informed them that the tickets for 'BE MY ONE' would be sold exclusively on the Interpark ticket platform and urged them not to purchase the tickets from any other sources. The High Zium Studio stated:

"We ask fans to cooperate so as not to purchase tickets through other channels, such as individual transactions or premium ticket transaction sites, other than the official ticket sales agency. In addition, the performance organizer/organizer/ticketing agency, etc, is not responsible for any problems that arise from not following the instructions regarding reservations, so please be especially careful to avoid any damage."

Expand Tweet

Kim Ji-won's agency further requested fans to report any illegal ticket sales or transactions through the email provided and stated:

"As this is a precious time for actors and fans, we are continuously monitoring illegal ticket sales and transactions in close cooperation with Interpark Ticket, the official ticket sales agency. If fans discover circumstances of illegal ticket sales or transactions, please refer to the information below and report it to the official email [email protected])."

Kim Ji-won recently rose to international fame and stardom with her appearance as the female protagonist in the smash Netflix series Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo-hyun. She is known for other dramas, including My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, The Heirs, and others.