Queen of Tears star Kim Ji-won surprisingly addressed as a "Mrs." at a recent Bvlgari event

Actress Kim Ji-won is all over social media for being addressed as a “Mrs.” at a recent Bvlgari perfume launch event on May 14, 2024, leaving the internet laughing. Kim Ji-won has not been married. However, many netizens assume that this mistake occurred because of her recent social media post capturing a moment from her drama Queen of Tears.

On May 5, the actress shared a few photographs on Instagram, sharing her time as the character Hong Hae-in from the drama where she is seen wearing an elegant wedding gown while sitting in a garden. Multiple clips and pictures of the Fight for My Way actress have been circulating from the Singapore Bvlgari Allegra Chill & Sole perfume launch event.

In one of the videos, she was introduced as “Mrs. Kim Ji-won” and stood up to greet the attendees. Netizens believed it was because of the wedding gown picture, that she was introduced as a married woman.

Queen of Tears fame Kim Ji-won attends the Bvlgari perfume launch event in Singapore

The Descendants of the Sun star Kim Ji-won appeared at the Bvlgari Allegra Chill & Sole perfume launch event in Singapore donning a pink dress, accompanied by a minimal set of accessories. As many guests were amazed by her appearance at the event, she turned the room towards her with this outfit and graciously greeted them all.

On the afternoon of May 12, the Arthdal Chronicles actress was seen departing from Incheon International Airport for Singapore. She also captured everyone's eye with her airport fashion— wearing a blue striped shirt, white pants, and a top.

She has previously garnered attention from netizens and fans for her luxurious statement outfits in Queen of Tears as CEO Hong Hae-in. During a conversation with MK Korea, Kim Ji-won opened up about her preparations for her role as a wealthy businesswoman in the drama, and how she would present herself on camera in terms of her fashion.

She stated,

“It’s been a long time since I played a rich character, so I paid attention to fashion. As the manager of a department store, I attempted to emphasize the mature and calm appearance of a businesswoman.” translated by lifestyleasia

More about Kim Ji-won's character in Queen of Tears

The Netflix drama Queen of Tears follows the story of a married couple Hong Hae-in, played by Kim Ji-won, and Baek Hyun-woo portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun.

Hong Hae-in is a third-generation chaebol heiress of the family that runs the Queens group. Hong Hae-in is the CEO of Queens Departmental Store. She is known for her cold-hearted personality and sharp mind chasing profits for the store.

On the other hand, Kim Soo-hyun's character Baek Hyun-woo is the legal director of Queens and also Hong Hae-in's husband. He is the most accompanied person from his hometown Yongdu-ri and is the pride of the village. An unexpected tragedy changes things between Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo who are not happy in their three years of marriage.

Notably, Queen of Tears broke the record of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's Crash Landing on You, becoming the highest-rated drama series aired on tvN channel with 24.850 percent. It has increased the gap by approximately 3 percent as Crash Landing on You closed the ratings at 21.6 percent with its final episode in 2020.

Queen of Tears is available on the OTT platform Netflix for fans to watch.