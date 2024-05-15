Queen of Tear’s Kim Ji-won's idol-like popularity causes a frenzy at Incheon Airport, raising safety concerns

South Korean actress Kim Ji-won touched down at Incheon on May 15, 2024, after wrapping up her Bulgari event in Singapore a day before. The Queen of Tears actress arrived at the Incheon airport filled with swarming fans waiting for her to step out. On May 13, she left for Singapore to attend Bulgari's exclusive perfume line event and met with an equally enthusiastic crowd upon her arrival.

The sheer volume of fans had gathered to see her. Fans were waiting with gifts and flowers for her to step out of the arrival gate.

As fans and media flocked to her, the airport quickly descended into chaos, creating a tumultuous scene. Several clips emerged online that showed how the actress' two bodyguards found it difficult to control the crowd and protect her. Furthermore, videos showed that Kim Ji-won was shoved by those fans several times as they tried to approach her closely and give her presents.

Expand Tweet

Kim Ji-won returns home to a flood of fans waiting for her return, leading to safety struggles in Incheon airport

On May 15, 2024, South Korean media outlet Newsen live-streamed Kim Ji-won's arrival at the Incheon airport on YouTube. The video showed how the fans cheering quickly escalated to a safety hazard as the actress was pushed and shoved by her supporters several times.

The My Liberation Notes actress was accompanied by only two bodyguards who were short-staffed to control such a massive mob and defend the actress simultaneously. Kim Ji-won remained calm in the face of the terrifying turmoil, continuously smiling and politely thanking her fans for showing up. Additionally, she kept asking fans politely to be safe and walk safely without pushing one another.

Since then, several South Korean community websites have made the uproar a popular issue. Over 37,000 views and over 150 comments were received by post on the well-known Korean forum TheQoo. Internet users expressed their amazement and worry about the Fight For My Way actress while also praising her for her positive attitude despite the pandemonium and her continued fan-friendly behavior.

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old South Korean actress has several popular and hit K-dramas under her belt including Descendants of the Sun, My Liberation Notes, Fight For My Way, Lovestruck in the City, and the cult classic K-drama The Heirs.

Her latest Netflix and tvN drama Queen of Tears opposite Kim Soo-hyun had struck a chord with the audience. She earned praise worldwide for her portrayal of the icy chaebol heiress of the Queens Group, who was also the CEO of Queens Department.

Her onscreen chemistry with the three-times Daesang award winner South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun made the duo top Good Data's topicality chart in March and April 2024.

Expand Tweet

Queen of Tears is available on Netflix for global streaming and boasts 16 episodes. The drama had the second most expensive budget of over $41 million just for filming. The series also stars Park Sung-hoon (The Glory), Lee Joo-bin (Love To Hate You), and Kwak Dong-yeon (Vincenzo), among others.