Kim Si-eun reported to join the cast along with Kim Soo-hyun in the upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off

Actress Kim Si-eun is reported to play the female protagonist opposite Kim Soo-hyun in the forthcoming Korean drama Knock Off (literal title), according to a report published by OSEN on April 1, 2024. South Korean media Soompi further reported that the upcoming drama is set to have a dark comedic undertone and would explore the world of counterfeit luxury goods.

As per reports, a representative from Kim Si-eun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, verified that the actress had received an offer for the lead role, which she has been favorably evaluating.

"She has received an offer, and she is positively reviewing it." (as reported by Soompi)

Kim Soo-hyun is reported to be in talks to star in the upcoming black comedy-drama Knock Off

With its unique blend of black comedy and captivating portrayal of the fascinating world of premium counterfeit goods, Knock Off seems to be a welcome addition to the K-drama scene. Counterfeit goods are also called "Knock Off" and selling them is a criminal offence.

For the unversed, products manufactured or marketed under a different brand name without the consent of the brand owner are considered counterfeit, sometimes referred to as fraudulent or questionable merchandise. Furthermore, items that are protected by intellectual property (IP) might include consumer goods, luxury goods, and business-to-business items.

The director behind this exciting project is none other than Park Hyun-suk, who is well-known for his work on the critically acclaimed television series Stranger 2.

South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun is considering playing the lead in the upcoming drama which has excited K-drama fans. Currently, the actor is lauded for his impeccable acting in the ongoing Netflix drama Queen of Tears which opened with an over 16% viewership rating on March 31, 2024, as it premiered its eighth episode.

A new record for the romantic drama Queen of Tears was set with the show's average countrywide rating of 16.1%. The popular Korean drama starring Kim Ji-won as its female lead Hong Hae-in and wife of Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun) has maintained an average 11% viewership rating throughout its release since March 9, 2024.

More about rising South Korean actress Kim Si-eun and superstar Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Si-eun's status as a rising star in the K-drama industry has also been cemented by speculations that she will be starring in the much-awaited series Squid Game 2. Furthermore, her depiction of "Sohee" in the critically praised movie Next Sohee (2022) made an impression and led to her being named Best New Actress in Film at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

In addition, Kim Si-eun has starred in several films since her 2013 debut, such as The Negotiation (2018), Special Labor Inspector (2019), Run On (2020), and Mental Coach Jegal (2022). In 2023, the actress signed with the artist management agency GOLDMEDALIST.

Having won 4 Baeksang Arts Awards, 2 Grand Bell Awards, and a Blue Dragon Film Award, Kim Soo-hyun is among the highest-paid actors in South Korea. He was listed in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 from 2012 to 2016 and again in 2021. He was named 2014 Gallup Korea Television Actor of the Year, and in 2016 Forbes included him on their list of 30 Under 30 Asia.

Kim Soo-hyun made his debut in 2007 with the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile and went on to work on several iconic and successful projects like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Dream High, and more. After taking a three-year brief hiatus, the actor returned to television with the smash hit K-drama Queen of Tears starring opposite Kim Ji-won from My Liberation Notes.

Queen of Tears was made with a budget of 40 billion won or USD 29.5 million. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Korea showcased nine automobiles, including the exclusive Mercedes-AMG EQS electric sedan and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the pinnacle of luxury flagship sedans.

The drama also showcased nine flagship automobiles, comprising two Maybach and S-Class models, three more high-performance electric cars and roadsters, and four significant electric cars.

Kim Soo-hyun's Queen of Tears and Kim Si-eun's Run On are both available for worldwide streaming on Netflix.