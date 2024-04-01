Netflix You season 5 production status updated: Everything we know so far 

You Season 5 was officially announced by Netflix in March 2023. An American psychological thriller television series, it is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sera Gamble, who has been the showrunner of the series for four seasons, will no longer be part of the fifth season in the same role. However, she will continue to contribute as an executive producer. The control of the show will now be in the hands of Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who will be the new co-showrunners.

The filming schedule for You Season 5 is set to begin in late March 2024 and is expected to continue until August 2024. There were some delays faced by the production due to the strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions. Production has now resumed.

There is no official announcement about the release date of You season 5 yet. However, based on the previous production schedules, it is expected that the fifth and final season could be released as early as spring 2025.

You season 5 cast

Penn Badgley will be reprising his role as Joe Goldberg. Charlotte Ritchie is likely to return for her role as Joe's new love interest, Kate Galvin. Madeline Brewer is supposedly joining the cast of You Season 5 as Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright working at Joe's bookstore.

Anna Camp will be playing the role of Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe's twin sisters-in-law, while Griffin Matthews will be portraying the character of Teddy Lockwood, Joe's brother-in-law. The show may bring back past cast members, like Jenna Ortega who played Ellie in season 2.

According to Sera Gamble, anyone who didn't die on screen during the series run could potentially return. Given the twists and turns of previous seasons, anything can happen in the series, courtesy of Joe's imagination.

What happened in You season 4?

In You season 4, Joe Goldberg adopts a new identity as Will Bettelheim, to escape his past. He relocates to London, where he wishes to start a fresh life. He starts working as a literature professor, when Marianne, his former love interest, resurfaces. Joe's complicated history with her shapes the initial episodes of the fourth season.

Later, Kate Galvin, a gallery manager with icy nature captures Joe's attention. Joe becomes a part of an elite group that includes many socialites. Lady Phoebe, who hides her kindness beneath her glamorous personality befriends Joe. One of Joe's students, Nadia, gets involved in his life. Her presence leads to unforeseen consequences.

Joe's alter ego Rhys Montrose serves as the foundation of the latter half of the season. With the involvement of many other notable characters, Joe's attempt at a fresh life fails as he grapples with shocking twists and encounters. Joe eventually finds his place with Kate towards the end of the season, the finale hinting at the resurfacing of another thrilling season.

What to expect from You season 5?

As You season 5 is going to be the final season, and fans of the series can expect a climactic showdown between Joe Goldberg and his past. All loose ends might get tied up and all the secrets may be revealed. There can be revelations of love's fate and her impact on Joe's life.

There is also a possibility of a redemption arc for Joe's character. Furthermore, the final season will be exploring the lives of new characters like Bronte, Reagan and the Lockwood family.