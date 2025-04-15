"King of his own records" — Fans celebrate as Jimin's 'Who' breaks his own record of the song with most days at #1 on Spotify's South Korea Chart

On April 15, 2025, @kchartsmaster reported that BTS' Jimin's track, Who, has broken his own record by becoming the song with the most days at No.1 on Spotify South Korea Chart History. It remained in the top position for 269 days, surpassing the singer's previous hit single, Like Crazy, which topped the charts for 268 days.

Ad

The song also broke the record for being the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2025, surpassing BTS's Dynamite. As reported by The Korea Times on February 25, 2025, Who secured the top spot for Spotify's Global Impact List among the 30 most-streamed K-pop songs worldwide from July to December 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm towards BTS's vocalist's latest single. One fan remarked on X:

"King of his own records, Jimin stays unmatched!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments flooded on X, with one fan stating it is a "testament" to the idol's talent, while another described it as yet another "exhilarating story. "

"Seriously though, breaking records like that is a testament to Jimin's talent and the connection he's made with folks. It shows his music is speaking to people on a real level, and that's something to be celebrated, I tell you what," commented another fan.

Ad

"Turning and historical page to create another exhilarating story ! #Who did it? #Jimin. Isn’t that Crazy, I mean #LikeCrazy! Congratulations Jimin. ALWAYS AND FOREVER," remarked another fan.

"omg queen Like Crazy has passed the crown to princess Who! c-con-congratulations chart landlord jimin," reacted another fan.

More netizens praised the singer's achievement, with one fan describing it as "legendary energy," while another referred to it as "King behaviour. "

Ad

"Jimin breaking his own record? That’s legendary energy—huge congrats to the king of the charts!" exclaimed another fan.

"Jimin breaking his own record? King behavior only,Who reigns supreme," said another fan.

"He is a legend!! Spotify is third most use music app in South Korea!!" added another fan.

More about Jimin's second studio album Muse and its lead single, Who

Ad

The BTS member released his second solo studio album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, via BIG HIT Music. The album features seven tracks, including Who, Closer Than This, and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with Loco.

The album debuted at No.2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart, selling over 771,000 copies in its first week. It also entered the No.3 spot on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart with over 83,000 physical copies sold. In the US, the album debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 charts, with 96,000 album equivalent units and 74,000 pure sales.

Ad

Who is the lead single from the singer's second studio album Muse. A pre-recorded performance of the track aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22, 2024.

After its release, the song quickly ascended the streaming platforms, reaching No.1 on Spotify's daily global chart. In the UK, it debuted at No.4 on the Singles Chart, which was the singer's highest-charting solo single. The single also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No.14.

Ad

It also debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, spending two consecutive weeks atop both charts.

In other news, the Like Crazy singer is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is set to be discharged along with his BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More