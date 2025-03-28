"Most successful and biggest soloist" — Fans proud as BTS' Jimin's 'Like Crazy' gets BRITcertfied Silver

On March 28, 2025, the BRIT Awards officially announced through the X account that BTS' Jimin's title track, Like Crazy, was BRITcertified Silver, leaving the fandom proud. The male artist achieved the latest milestone after selling over 200,000 units in the United Kingdom. It was his second song to receive the certification.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those who are unversed, Like Crazy is the title track of the male artist's solo debut mini album Face. It was released on March 24, 2023, through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus. The record featured seven tracks: Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy (English Version), and Letter.

Subsequently, the male artist's latest feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple snippets celebrating the idol's milestone. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

Ad

"Jimin you are most successful and biggest soloist."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned they were proud of BTS' Jimin's latest milestone in the United Kingdom.

"So proud of Jimin for what he achieved in UK despite not being able to perform/ promote these songs in UK! I also hope Like Crazy will also be Brit Certified Gold (I claim in perfect time) Thank you so much all UK Jimin lovers," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Congratulations jimin! So proud to see your debut single continue to reach new milestones and achieve such incredible feats," a fan shared.

"I'm so proud of everything Jimin has achieved in the UK without promotion there. He deserves the world," a fan commented.

The fandom of BTS' Jimin mentioned that it was his "historic" and "record-breaking" milestone.

"Jimin's song Like Crazy is now BRIT Certified Silver, signifying 200,000+ units sold in the UK. This is another milestone in his global success," a user reacted.

Ad

"Jimin’s historic, record-breaking solo hit," a user shared.

"Jimin's "Like Crazy" is now BRIT certified SILVER! The achievements keep coming! Thank you team UK," a user commented.

More about BTS' Jimin's discography

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS' Jimin released his second mini album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. The record featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

The album reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in eighty-seven locations. Meanwhile, Who charted at the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 112 regions. Subsequently, Muse debuted at the second place on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ad

In recent news, the male artist is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback