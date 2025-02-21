"What is what again?"– Netizens puzzled as K-media dubs virtual K-pop group PLAVE the "Virtual BTS" following their Billboard Global 200 entry

On February 21, 2025, South Korean media platforms like Instiz and Pannchoa reported the virtual K-pop group PLAVE being referred to as the "Virtual BTS," following their Billboard Global 200 debut. Articles from these platforms reported that the group had entered the chart at No.195 with their latest track Dash from their third mini-album, Caligo Pt.1.

This achievement marked the first time a virtual idol group had ever ranked on the Billboard Global 200, leading to a wave of mixed reactions online. Billboard’s Global 200 ranks songs based on digital sales and online streaming from over 200 countries, including the United States. PLAVE’s entry into the chart signals their influence beyond South Korea.

Unlike AI-generated idols, the group's performances and vocals come from real artists, who use technology to bring their animated personas to life. This concept has set them apart from traditional idol groups.

While many fans congratulated PLAVE for their milestone, some expressed confusion and skepticism over the comparison to BTS. Social media platforms quickly filled with reactions, with netizens debating whether the title of "Virtual BTS" was necessary. An X user, @weare_bts7 wrote:

"What is what again??? Those two are different groups, let them be ffs."

Some online users argued that BTS's influence and achievements in K-pop are different and emphasized that the group's success should be celebrated without comparisons.

"I’m sorry yall, is Plave actually really big?" a fan added.

"I'm sorry but there's no need to compare," a user mentioned.

"Stop pulling other group's hair and just congratulate them....," another netizen mentioned.

"Can't we just congratulate them?.... Congrats," a fan mentioned.

Others speculated that the media label was an attempt at marketing rather than a reflection of actual similarities between the two groups.

"The article is clearly a set up, korean media is disgusting, many of pure souls got taken away bcs of how they write their trash articles," an X user wrote.

"This is supposed to be PLAVE's mediaplay article, but they'll get hated even more because of BTS...?" another fan added.

Who is PLAVE? The virtual K-pop group enters the Billboard 200 chart

PLAVE is a five-member virtual boy band under VLAST, consisting of Yejun, Noah, Hamin, Eunho, and Bamby. The group name combines "Play" and "Rêve" (Dream), symbolizing their mission to create a unique space where dreams become reality.

Despite being virtual idols, the group's music and performances, crafted by real artists, blend traditional K-pop elements with cutting-edge animation and motion capture technology. Their title track, Dash, topped domestic charts, and they secured multiple music show victories, including wins on Music Core and Show Champion.

Dash topped Melon’s real-time charts, one of Korea’s largest music streaming platforms. Their Spotify monthly listeners also doubled within two weeks.

As the group moves forward with its promotions for Caligo Pt.1, fans can see how they will shape the future of virtual entertainment and whether they can continue breaking barriers in both K-pop and the global music scene.

