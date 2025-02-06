"Stealing their hard work will get you -nowhere" — Fans slam Bridge Enter's new virtual idol group SKINZ over alleged plagiarism of Stray Kids' song

The upcoming virtual group SKINZ is under fire for allegedly plagiarising a Stray Kids' song. The controversy started when the group posted a sneak peek of their forthcoming mixtape on social media on January 31st.

Many netizens quickly pointed out that the song sounded similar to an SKZ record named Untitled by I.N featuring Hyunjin. The track was released in December 2023.

Netizens are slamming the upcoming group for allegedly copying the song and calling on JYP Entertainment to take strong steps. Many took to the internet to express their thoughts on the matter.

"You know what I’m going to take this plagiarism crime as a sign that Stray Kids is becoming a globally known household name. Can’t reproduce skz’s very unique sound? No problem, just BECOME THEM lmao. Stealing their hard work will get you -nowhere- near their level," tweeted one fan.

"Group SKINZ stole the song 미제 (Untitled) - I.N (feat. Hyunjin). JYPE do something about it," said a fan.

"Stray Kids song has been copied blatantly hello??? JYP do something," wrote another fan.

"Is this a social experiment bc there’s no way they can plagiarize skz esp I.N and hyunjin like that and SKINZ label letting it slide this is so messed up this MUST be taken care of please take legal action immediately, " said a netizen.

Many netizens also brought up EL CAPITXN, who was roped in as a producer for the upcoming group. EL CAPITXN has previously worked with famous industry names like BTS, IU, TXT, Enhypen, NCT and Psy. They questioned him and his alleged involvement in this plagiarism controversy on X.

"Huh?? I'd never expect that from him what happened? Why he did that. Even the name of the group sounds the same," said a user.

"i didnt expect that from el capitxn wow wtf," wrote another user.

"This so called “producer” apparently being the one in charge for the debut of SKINZ, who plagiarized STRAY KIDS I.N. and HYUNJIN’s song, then proceed to take the credits for their own?? ha ha. comedy," commented a fan.

However, amidst all the backlash, a few netizens also defended EL CAPITXN, explaining that it was not his group.

"SKINZ is not EL CAPITXN'S Group, he did not produce their mixtape. It is self produced by SKINZ themselves. Stop accusing him of plagiarism," wrote a netizen.

More about SKINZ, their upcoming album and debut

The seven-member virtual group SKINZ was announced on December 23, 2025 by Bridge Entertainment. The very same day, the group made its debut on social media. The group received much attention thanks to its head producer, EL CAPITXN, who has worked with famous names such as BTS, Psy and IU.

Virtual boyband is not a new concept in K-Pop, as evidenced by Plave, a successful virtual group that debuted in March 2023. The first teaser of the group was shared with the world during 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon. It was also revealed that three demo tracks will be unveiled on January 31st, February 7th and 14.

These tracks are said to be self-composed by the members, and the first demo track was also The Way Home, which was broadcast during the special airing of the SBS drama Love Scout. This is where the whole controversy ignited.

The group is all set for their debut in 2025.

