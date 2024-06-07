BTS’ producer EL CAPITXN reportedly to take charge at new talent agency, Vendors Production

The famed South Korean composer and producer, EL CAPITXN, is reportedly planning to shift his focus on his talent agency, Vendors Production. EL CAPITXN will take a more active role in his agency, where he will now supervise and manage K-pop artists.

He would be in charge of managing emerging artists and monitoring record creation for them as they're sometimes overlooked in the highly competitive K-pop industry. Although his agency has existed for over 5 years now, the producer hasn't been its active part until now.

Most of the agency's attention is on composers and its operations aim to be diversified into more categories of music shortly. The agency has been involved in the development of significant albums, such as Sunmi's Noir, and That That (which features SUGA).

Vendors Production also composed and arranged Aphrodite by MAMAMOO's Wheein. Recently, they have also composed and arranged the first part of the soundtrack for the popular TV series Lovely Runner, as well as TripleS' most recent album, ASSEMBLE 24.

Jang Yi Jeong, better known by his stage name EL CAPITXN, is a well-known songwriter and producer who is best recognized for his work with the K-pop boy band BTS, which is acclaimed all over the world. He formerly went by J.Pearl.

SUGA, a member of BTS, is also a close friend of his. Notable works that he has produced include Ddaeng, Take Two, Daechwita, and Interlude: Shadow, Telepathy, Jungkook’s Stay Alive, amongst others. He has also been part of Eric Nam's No Shame, IU's Eight, and Jimin's Christmas Love.

In the past, the 30-year-old producer has collaborated with some of the most prominent artists in the K-pop industry, including TXT, Epik High, IU, ZEROBASEONE, NCT U, and ENHYPEN.

He played a role in the composition and writing of songs for the virtual K-pop boy group PLAVE, including the songs Wait For You, Way 4 Love, and From. He is also a former member of the boy group HISTORY.

In other developments, the celeb will make his debut as a DJ at the Ultra Music Festival on June 9. This will be the first time that he will perform on stage under his new moniker.

