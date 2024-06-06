Lovely Runner's Eclipse: Fans share the first look of the fictional boy band’s physical album

After the 2024 fantasy romance K-Drama's tremendous popularity, Lovely Runner's fictitious band Eclipse has been on a roll recently. The fictional band from the television series finally had their physical album released by the production team. The first detailed look at this physical album was most recently shared by some Lovely Runner fans who got their hands on it.

Ryu Seon-jae, played by Byeon Woo-seok, Baek In-hyeok, played by Lee Seung-hyub of N. Flying, Hyun-soo, played by Moon Xion, and Jay played by Yang Hyuk, represent the members of the Lovely Runner's boy band.

Fans shared first look at Lovely Runner's band Eclipse's physical album

Owing to their overwhelming popularity, the team of Lovely Runner put out tangible OST recordings. Fans may look forward to two exclusive editions. One of them features the protagonists, Im Sol and Ryu Seon-jae. The drama's fictional band Eclipse will have the second one customized to look like an album. A few of Eclipse's admirers have already purchased the band's record.

Posters accompany each record, much as they would with actual singers' albums. A logo graces the cover of the front, while the names and faces of the members adorn the back. The song names I'll Be There, Run Run, Star, and You & I are also printed on the front. Close-ups of the members are on the first page and the interior of the box. These close-ups feature cute poses of Ryu Seon-jae.

All the members get equal representation throughout this physical album of Lovely Runner’s Eclipse band. The photos included were clicked during the filming of the drama. Besides, it also includes photo cards of the band members.

Fans receive exclusive merchandise, including a keychain, a photo card frame, and a limited-edition ticket. Band-themed stickers come with this CD for fans. Fans found their adherence to the format of a traditional Korean pop album, complete with inserts, admirable. This special memento made the fans happy.

In related news, the song Sudden Shower by the Lovely Runner's Eclipse band, which was originally sung by the actor Byeon Woo-seok, recently made its way onto the Billboard list. At number 199 on the Billboard Global 200 list, the song made its entry on June 4, 2024.

More about Lovely Runner's Eclipse band

Adapted from the webtoon Tomorrow's Best, Lovely Runner chronicles the life of Byeon Woo-seok, a famous K-pop idol known for his singing and performing, as he plays the role of Ryu Sun-jae. The difficulties he experiences in the industry lead him to lose his life. But his devoted follower, Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), discovers she can rewind time and stop the events that could cause his untimely demise.

Meanwhile, Ryu Seon-jae is a member of the boy band Eclipse alongside Lee Seung-hyub (In-hyeok), Moon Xion (Hyun-soo), and Yang Hyuk (Jay).

The production team behind it wanted to show their appreciation for the incredible reception they've gotten from fans, so they announced the release of a photo essay alongside Lovely Runner's physical album by Eclipse. It will be a photo book showcasing different scenes from the drama.