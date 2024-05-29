On May 29, 2024, the South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon talked about her relationship with Byeon Woo-seok in an exclusive interview with the media outlet Sports Chosun. She worked with the actor in the recent smash hit time-travel and romance series Lovely Runner.

In the interview, the actress described how she was grateful for him as he adored her a lot during the filming. She stated, as translated by X user @thekennyverse:

"I'm very grateful he adores me a lot."

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon were featured as the leading protagonists in the Rakuten Viki series Lovely Runner. The drama featured sixteen episodes and revolved around the story of a passionate fangirl's time travel, where she would go back in the past to save her idol from his tragic fate.

Kim Hye-yoon worked with Byeon Woo-seok for the first time during Lovely Runner

During the interview, the reporter questioned Kim Hye-yoon about her current relationship status with Byeon Woo-seok following fans' multiple requests that the Lovely Runner co-stars should date in real life due to their onscreen chemistry in the time-travel series.

In response, the actress confessed that it was the first time the duo worked together, and subsequently, it helped them better understand each other. She further revealed that he was very considerate to her and that it was not easy to have a friend like him, and she has warm feelings for Byeon Woo-seok. The actress stated, as translated by X user @thekennyverse:

"This is our first time working together, and we got to know each other very easily through this drama. He is very considerate of me. Of course, it's not easy seeing him as an oppa in my neighborhood (re: her interview on ELLE), but I still have warm feelings for him. I'm very grateful he adores me a lot."

She disclosed their current relationship status as colleagues and revealed that she would see what happens between the duo in the future. Kim Hye-yoon stated, 'I don't know what will happen in the future, but for now, we are colleagues on good terms.'

Kim Hye-yoon was asked which actor she has worked with has grown the most in the past years, and she responded that Byeon Woo-seok had undergone the most development as she worked with him. The actress stated:

"I would choose Byun Woo-seok because the growth I am most proud of is because he is doing a good job. For the first time, I felt my brother becoming more and more distant, watching his back as he walked away. “I’ve been watching him for a long time, and it seems like that. I saw him on You Quiz and that was his back as he walked away.”

Kim Hye-yoon further disclosed how she would grab a meal with Byeon Woo-seok later and how he emotionally helped her complete the filming of Lovely Runner. The actress stated:

"I am truly grateful, and I am very grateful because he was one of the people I relied on on set. And since he said he would buy me a meal, I will contact him at any time and get a meal. I usually paid for him when I ran into him at a restaurant and I relied on him a lot on set. I am thankful that Byeon Woo-seok helped me a lot when I needed to concentrate emotionally, so I was able to act comfortably."

The K-drama viewers can binge-watch the sixteen-episode drama Lovely Runner on streaming platforms, including TVING and Rakuten Viki.