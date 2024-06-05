Lovely Runner's fictional band Eclipse's Sudden Shower sung by Byeon Woo-seok enters Billboard Global 200 chart

Lovely Runner's fictional band Eclipse's song Sudden Shower originally sung by actor Byeon Woo-seok has entered the Billboard chart. On June 4, 2024, the song entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at 199th position. The song's unexpected success surprised netizens who have been praising the drama OST.

Eclipse is a band from the tvN drama Lovely Runner consisting of four members, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), Baek In-hyuk (N.flying’s Lee Seung-hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk).

Meanwhile, the song Sudden Shower is a pivotal part of the rom-com drama, since it was penned by the lead character Ryu Sun-jae. Sudden Shower is a song that Sun-jae wrote with his first love Im Sol as the muse, which describes the feeling of love at first sight.

Trending

The Billboard Global 200 chart determines the rank of top songs from more than 200 regions including the United States based on its streaming activity on music platforms and sales. Entering Billboard Global 200 is a remarkable achievement for the fictional band, while it is also rare to witness a Korean drama OST entering the international music chart.

Byeon Woo-seok shares his experience of practicing vocals for Eclipse’s songs

Actor Byeon Woo-seok, who has been gaining popularity for his portrayal of the character Ryu Sun-jae also lent his voice to Sudden Shower and other songs released on music platforms under the banner of Eclipse.

Byeon Woo-seok recently shared his experience performing different activities for this particular role on Hyeri's talk show Hyell's Club. Besides practicing swimming as a prodigy in the drama, the Record of Youth actor also practiced his vocals for recording the OSTs. He said:

“I actually took many singing lessons and recorded a lot, directors are good at editing the recordings. So, fortunately... They made it so people would like it.”

Byeon Woo-seok and Hyeri discussed Sudden Shower's success on domestic music charts, while they filmed the show it ranked No. 10 on Melon Top 100 chart and when the episode was aired on Hyeri's channel it reached rank No. 4.

Besides Sudden Shower, there are four other songs by Eclipse including Run Run, You & I, No Fate, and I'll Be There. Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he liked playing Run Run when he's excited and in a bright mood, but he picked Sudden Shower as his favorite song on the Hyell's Club episode.

Furthermore, Eclipse has over 2.89 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Sudden Shower has surpassed over 20 million streams and all other tracks have over 2 million plays on the platform.

More about Lovely Runner's Eclipse

Expand Tweet

On June 3, 2024, Newsen, a South Korean media publication speculated that Lovely Runner's fictional band Eclipse is set to perform at the upcoming K-pop music festival KCON LA 2024.

The broadcast channel tvN debunked the reports stating that the reports of Eclipse performing at KCON LA were untrue. CJE&M, the company organizing the music festival also confirmed that there were no plans for the Eclipse members to appear at the event.

Eclipse’s Sudden Shower is available to stream on major music services platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more.