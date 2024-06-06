Why are Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon's fans called 'Subeoms'? Explained

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon has a special fandom called Subeom. Given the show's surging popularity, many viewers who have enjoyed the show call themselves Subeoms.

The tvN rom-com drama follows the story of a fangirl Im Sol played by Kim Hye-yoon and her favorite idol Ryu Sun-jae depicted by Byeon Woo-seok, who fall in love surpassing the limits of time. Meanwhile, Subeom (수범) is a word derived from SolSeonSubeom (솔선수범) which according to the National Institute of the Korean Language’s Standard Dictionary means Leading by Example.

The ship name created by fans for this couple (Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae) is known as SolSeon, which eventually led to the fandom name Subeom, as Im Sol goes out of her way to keep Ryu Sun-jae safe in each timeline in this time travel series. Ryu Sun-jae also protects Im Sol even if it means risking his life.

The two main characters showcased their love through actions, setting examples that give true significance to the meaning of Lovely Runner's fandom name Subeom.

More about Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon's chemistry in Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a K-drama set in the time slip genre where the female lead character Im Sol travels back in time to save her favorite celebrity Ryu Sun-jae. The drama aired its finale episode on May 28, 2024, on channel tvN.

The show has illustrated multiple wholesome and emotional scenes shared between the two actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon which have garnered the fans’ attention. Furthermore, they have also showcased their camaraderie as colleagues on screen as well through the behind-the-scenes videos.

Moreover, many fans also suggested that they would love to see the Lovely Runner co-stars dating in real life due to their attractive synergy. During a newspaper interview with Sports Seoul, the Record of Youth actor was told about this reaction from fans’ of him and Kim Hye-yoon being in a relationship.

To this, he said,

“That response was also really nice. isn't it just wishing for Sun-jae and Sol to be together? it made me realize how much viewers are enjoying this drama.” translated by fallingbeen on X.

Kim Hye-yoon also addressed a similar question on her relationship status with Byeon Woo-seok in an interview with Sports Chosun. The Sky Castle actress expressed her gratitude towards her co-star and revealed that he was considerate of her.

She said,

“He is very considerate of me. Of course, it's not easy seeing him as an oppa in my neighborhood (re: her interview on ELLE), but I still have warm feelings for him. I'm very grateful he adores me a lot.” translated by thekennyverse on X

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner is available for fans on the South Korean OTT platform TVING. It is also available on Rakuten Viki and Viu for international fans in selected countries. Japanese viewers may catch it on U-Next and Indonesian fans can watch it on Vidio.