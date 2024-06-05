Lovely Runner Original Sound Track album becomes the highest pre-ordered K-Drama OST album of all time

Lovely Runner OST album has written history as the highest pre-ordered K-Drama OST album. On June 5, CJ ENM confirmed through a statement that the album had quickly exceeded the initial production quantity as the pre-order began. The tvN drama starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon has been garnering attention from viewers and netizens owing to its intriguing storyline.

Given the huge number of pre-orders, the production company will take important measures to ensure that the albums reach the fans swiftly. According to SPOTV News, CJ ENM stated,

“We are taking steps to ensure that OST albums are received as quickly as possible in order to repay fans' interest and support as much as possible.”

Although the production company revealed the recording-breaking achievement made by the album, the exact number of the pre-orders is yet to be out.

Lovely Runner OST Album has become a hot topic in South Korea because of its highest pre-order sales record

The Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner, written by screenwriter Lee Si-eun and helmed by Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop, aired its last episode on May 28, 2024. The show has witnessed the highest viewership ratings, making a personal record receiving 5.8 percent average ratings nationwide.

The Original Soundtrack of the album has also been receiving appreciation from fans and has become a hot topic among netizens by achieving the highest number of pre-orders for a K-Drama OST album. The OST Sudden Shower entered the Top 5 of Melon Top 100 chart at No. 4 on May 24. On June 4, the song entered the Billboard Global 200 at Number 199.

Notably, Sudden Shower has surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify. Another OST that gained attention online was Spring Snow by the band 10CM, the song was officially released on music service platforms on May 14. Spring Snow has also surpassed 13 million streams on the app. The Thai member, Minnie of the Cube Entertainment girl group (G)I-DLE also lent her voice to the song Like A Dream, which has also achieved 5 million streams on Spotify.

Lovely Runner OST album to have 54 tracks

The Lovely Runner album will have 54 tracks in total with 6 tracks: Run Run, Sudden Shower, I'll Be There, No Fate, You & I, and a special song Star (Eclipse Version) by the fictional band Eclipse which was introduced through the drama. Actor Byeon Woo-seok himself, who played the role of Ryu Sun-jae in the series, sings these six songs.

The album includes 10 vocal songs by renowned South Korean singers:

Star — N.Flying Like A Dream — MINNIE May I Love You? — UMJI Super Ultra Man — Deundeun Man A Day — ATEEZ’s Jung Ho Monologue — Jae Yeon I Think I Did — Yoo Hwe-Seung (N.Flying) Spring Snow — 10CM Gift — Ha Sung-woon Please Don't Leave Anywhere — DOKO

The album will include 38 background scores as well.

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner is a story about a fangirl Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), and her favorite idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). A popular South Korean singer Ryu Sun-jae suddenly passes away one night, leaving the country in shock. The news devastated Im Sol, his passionate fan. However, she gets a chance to turn back time to save Ryu Sun-jae.

Im Sol does her utmost to protect Ryu Sun-jae by avoiding events that could lead him to his tragic demise. The rom-com drama is available on the OTT platform TVING. International fans may catch the show on Viki and Viu in limited countries.