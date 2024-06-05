BTS' Jungkook becomes the first and fastest K-Pop soloist to surpass 6 Billion Spotify streams across all credits

On June 5, 2024, BTS' Jungkook made history as the first and fastest K-pop solo artist to surpass six billion streams on Spotify across all credits. This includes songs he's been credited with, collaborated on, or featured in.

Jungkook, currently serving in the military, also became the first and only K-pop soloist to spend an entire year on the Spotify Daily Top Artists Global Chart. His song Seven is the Most Streamed Song by an Asian Soloist in Spotify history.

BTS' Jungkook now boasts holding the most streamed album and song by an Asian Soloist on the music platform. All these feats poured in on the same day, adding further to the K-pop phenomenon's growing triumphs.

He was recently made the cover of Apple Music's K-Pop Hits By Year, becoming the only K-pop soloist to feature on the cover over the last 10 years. He is presently featured in the "K-Pop Hits: 2023" playlist, with Seven clinching the #1 spot and Somebody claiming #46.

It is to be noted that this achievement is given to the Biggest Korean Artist (solo or group) of the respective year. In the past, this honor was extended to IVE, BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, and more.

Updates on BTS' Jungkook's latest accomplishments as he continues to outdo his own successes

In early April 2024, BTS' Jungkook became the Most Awarded Asian Soloist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning K-Pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for his solo single Seven. He was the first Asian solo singer to win two awards at the event.

Additionally, he won Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in February, making him the first and only Asian artist to win in this category. He also topped the 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100 list.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven was also honored at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards as one of the year's most performed songs across radio and digital streaming platforms. He also grabbed the International Male Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Pure Charts Awards, a digital awards ceremony hosted by Pure Charts, a leading source of music information in France.

Not long ago, he even became the first and only K-pop soloist to have five songs sold above one million units each in the US.

BTS' Jungkook's upcoming release

In recent news, Jungkook will be rolling out his new song Never Let Go on June 7, 2024, at 1 PM KST right ahead of the Dynamite group's 11th debut anniversary.

Jungkook's upcoming song, eagerly anticipated by fans, sees him involved in various aspects of its creation, including writing, producing, composing, and contributing to vocal arrangements and background vocals.

This release aligns with BTS's tradition of unveiling songs annually during BTS Festa celebrations, such as Still With You in 2020, My You in 2022, and Take Two in 2023.