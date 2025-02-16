BTS’ Jimin, RM, TXT, SEVENTEEN, & more win big at 2024 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 & 2: Complete winners list and highlights

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) took place at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul over two days, from February 15 to 16, 2025, celebrating musicians in K-pop. Organized by Hanteo Global, the awards recognized achievements based on Hanteo Chart data collected from January 1 to December 31, 2024.
The event was hosted by actor Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon. Day 1’s performances included stages from artists such as TXT, who delivered their hits Deja Vu and Over The Moon, and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, who performed Her and Cherry Sky. A duet of Goose’s Dream by Insooni and Kim Jae-joong was performed that night.
Day 2 continued with performances from groups like RIIZE, NCT WISH, and soloist Yena, while veteran singers Insooni and Young Tak brought nostalgia with their classics. The awards were broadcast live on platforms like Mnet, TVING, and BIGC, allowing global fans to join the celebration.
32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Complete list of winners
The star-studded event featured performances and honored artists across various categories, including the Daesangs (Grand Prizes). Here is the complete list of all winners from day 1 and day 2.
Day 1 winners – February 15, 2025:
- Grand Prize – Best Performance (Daesang): TXT
- Grand Prize – Best Artist (Daesang): aespa
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): TXT, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, (G)I-DLE, TWS, DAY6
- Top Touring Artist: TXT
- The Most Prime Solo: (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
- Global Artist in North America: TXT
- Global Artist in Oceania: Yeonjun (TXT)
- Global Artist in South America: Rosé (BLACKPINK)
- Global Artist in Europe: Jimin (BTS)
- Global Artist in Africa: ATEEZ
- Global Artist in Asia: PLAVE
- Global Generation Icon: (G)I-DLE
- Great Male Artist: Kim Jae-joong (JYJ)
- Great Songwriter: Lee Mu-jin
- Grand Wave Musician: Kim Jae-joong (JYJ)
- Post Generation Award: EPEX
- Special Award (Ballad): Lee Mu-jin
- Global Rising Star: tripleS
- Emerging Artist: ARTMS
- Blooming Star (Male): NOWADAYS
- Blooming Star (Female): SAY MY NAME
Day 2 Winners – February 16, 2025:
- Artist of the Year (Bonsang): SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, NCT DREAM, IVE, NewJeans, PLAVE, Youngtak, IU, ZEROBASEONE
- Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN- SPILL THE FEELS
- Best Song (Daesang): (G)I-DLE- FATE
- Rookie of the Year: NCT WISH, ILLIT
- Best Trend Leader: RIIZE
- Hanteo-Choice K-Pop Artist: LIGHTSUM, 8TURN
- Great Female Artist: Yena
- Special Award (Hip-Hop): RM (BTS)
- Special Award (Band): Lee Seung-yoon
- Special Award (Trot): Youngtak
- Infinite Inspiring Icon: Insooni
- Blooming Performance Group: Young Posse
- Next Worldwide Artist: NCT WISH
- The Most Prime Group: RIIZE
- Great Vocal Group: HYB
- Emerging Artist: EVNNE
The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 once again highlighted K-pop's diversity and global reach, celebrating rising stars and legendary icons. Fans worldwide praised the event’s performances and recognition. The night belonged to groups like TXT, who dominated with multiple wins, and aespa, who took home the highest honors.