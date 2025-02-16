BTS’ Jimin, RM, TXT, SEVENTEEN, & more win big at 2024 Hanteo Music Awards Day 1 & 2: Complete winners list and highlights

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) took place at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul over two days, from February 15 to 16, 2025, celebrating musicians in K-pop. Organized by Hanteo Global, the awards recognized achievements based on Hanteo Chart data collected from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

The event was hosted by actor Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon. Day 1’s performances included stages from artists such as TXT, who delivered their hits Deja Vu and Over The Moon, and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, who performed Her and Cherry Sky. A duet of Goose’s Dream by Insooni and Kim Jae-joong was performed that night.

Day 2 continued with performances from groups like RIIZE, NCT WISH, and soloist Yena, while veteran singers Insooni and Young Tak brought nostalgia with their classics. The awards were broadcast live on platforms like Mnet, TVING, and BIGC, allowing global fans to join the celebration.

32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

The star-studded event featured performances and honored artists across various categories, including the Daesangs (Grand Prizes). Here is the complete list of all winners from day 1 and day 2.

Day 1 winners – February 15, 2025:

Grand Prize – Best Performance (Daesang): TXT

TXT Grand Prize – Best Artist (Daesang): aespa

aespa Artist of the Year (Bonsang): TXT, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, (G)I-DLE, TWS, DAY6

TXT, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, (G)I-DLE, TWS, DAY6 Top Touring Artist: TXT

TXT The Most Prime Solo: (G)I-DLE’s Minnie

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie Global Artist in North America: TXT

TXT Global Artist in Oceania: Yeonjun (TXT)

Yeonjun (TXT) Global Artist in South America: Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Rosé (BLACKPINK) Global Artist in Europe: Jimin (BTS)

Jimin (BTS) Global Artist in Africa: ATEEZ

ATEEZ Global Artist in Asia: PLAVE

PLAVE Global Generation Icon: (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE Great Male Artist: Kim Jae-joong (JYJ)

Kim Jae-joong (JYJ) Great Songwriter: Lee Mu-jin

Lee Mu-jin Grand Wave Musician: Kim Jae-joong (JYJ)

Kim Jae-joong (JYJ) Post Generation Award: EPEX

EPEX Special Award (Ballad): Lee Mu-jin

Lee Mu-jin Global Rising Star: tripleS

tripleS Emerging Artist: ARTMS

ARTMS Blooming Star (Male): NOWADAYS

NOWADAYS Blooming Star (Female): SAY MY NAME

Day 2 Winners – February 16, 2025:

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, NCT DREAM, IVE, NewJeans, PLAVE, Youngtak, IU, ZEROBASEONE

SEVENTEEN, RIIZE, NCT DREAM, IVE, NewJeans, PLAVE, Youngtak, IU, ZEROBASEONE Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN- SPILL THE FEELS

SEVENTEEN- SPILL THE FEELS Best Song (Daesang): (G)I-DLE- FATE

(G)I-DLE- FATE Rookie of the Year: NCT WISH, ILLIT

NCT WISH, ILLIT Best Trend Leader: RIIZE

RIIZE Hanteo-Choice K-Pop Artist: LIGHTSUM, 8TURN

LIGHTSUM, 8TURN Great Female Artist: Yena

Yena Special Award (Hip-Hop): RM (BTS)

RM (BTS) Special Award (Band): Lee Seung-yoon

Lee Seung-yoon Special Award (Trot): Youngtak

Youngtak Infinite Inspiring Icon: Insooni

Insooni Blooming Performance Group: Young Posse

Young Posse Next Worldwide Artist: NCT WISH

NCT WISH The Most Prime Group: RIIZE

RIIZE Great Vocal Group: HYB

HYB Emerging Artist: EVNNE

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 once again highlighted K-pop's diversity and global reach, celebrating rising stars and legendary icons. Fans worldwide praised the event’s performances and recognition. The night belonged to groups like TXT, who dominated with multiple wins, and aespa, who took home the highest honors.

