"HUGE RESPECT" — Epik High’s DJ Tukutz wins internet with his bravery for rescuing an elderly security guard from brutal assault

On March 27, 2025, Kim Jeong-Shik, better known as DJ Tukutz of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High, was praised for his courageous intervention in a violent assault.

Ad

News outlets recently confirmed reports detailing how the artist stepped in to protect an elderly security guard from a brutal attack in front of a Gangnam apartment complex in Seoul.

The incident was first revealed through a segment on JTBC's Crime Chief and later confirmed by Tukutz himself in a recent Epik High YouTube video uploaded on March 26, 2025.

The altercation began when a delivery driver violated the building's policy by riding his motorcycle onto the grounds. When the security guard, a man in his sixties, approached the delivery driver about the violation, he quickly escalated the situation.

Ad

Trending

According to witnesses, the delivery driver became aggressive and began physically assaulting the security guard with punches and kicks, while saying, "Don't you know who I am?"

When another resident, later identified as DJ Tukutz, intervened, the delivery driver continued attacking him, grabbing his head and smashing it into the wall before fleeing. The elderly security guard suffered facial injuries and required three weeks of recovery without working.

DJ Tukutz casually mentioned his involvement during a barbecue party documented on Epik High's official YouTube channel, where he showed the news clip to his fellow bandmates, Tablo and Mithra Jin.

Ad

Meanwhile, netizens lauded Tukutz for his bravery and rushing to rescue the elderly security guard from a physical altercation. One fan wrote on X:

"HUGE RESPECT!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow mad Respect for DJ Tukutz," a fan wrote.

"Respect to DJ Tukutz for stepping up and doing the right thing," another fan wrote.

"Tukutz said he appeared in the news. but no one seems to know. then he revealed that he appeared as the concerned citizen who stopped an assault in the street," another fan remarked.

Ad

"Reason number 2837 why Tukutz is awesome," a fan remarked.

"No1 would ever step into suca h situation out of fear. But Tukutz ran to rescue the old man. This shows his strength of character. Mad respect for Tukutz," another fan added.

More about hip-hop trio Epik High

Ad

Epik High is one of the most prominent names in the South Korean music scene, especially in the hip-hop genre. Formed in 2001, the group consists of the rapper and songwriter Tablo (Lee Sun-Woong, a.k.a. Daniel Armand Lee), rapper and lyricist Mithra Jin (Choi Jin), and DJ and record producer DJ Tukutz (Kim Jeong-Shik).

Known for their thought-provoking lyrics, eclectic blend of hip-hop, alternative, and electronica influences, and willingness to speak on challenging social issues, the trio has cultivated a steadfast following both in South Korea and internationally.

Ad

Epik High started in the underground hip-hop scene of Seoul. Mithra Jin and Tablo met initially as part of the "Movement Crew," a collective of artists trying to create social and political awareness through their music.

DJ Tukutz, who has been known for his DJing skills since 1995, later joined the duo. Although the group had its own share of struggles, which included financial struggles, they originally debuted in 2003 with the album Map of Human Soul, which both received great reviews.

Ad

Throughout the years, Epik High has released a series of significant projects in a row, always pushing the envelope musically and winning awards along the way. Their game-changing projects include Swan Songs (2005), which had the hit single Fly, which was featured on the FIFA 07 video game soundtrack, and Remapping the Human Soul (2007).

Epik High released their latest album, PUMP COLLECTOR'S EDITION, in October 2024. This follows their two-part album EP, Epik High Is Here, released in 2021 and 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback