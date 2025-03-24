"That's our genius man SUGA" — Fans react as Tablo reveals the BTS' memeber featured as surprise voice in Epik High's 'NO THANXXX'

Epik High’s Tablo recently surprised ARMY by revealing an unknown detail about BTS’ SUGA and his hidden role in their track NO THANXXX. It is a track from their 2017 album We've Done Something Wonderful.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared that the song subtly includes surprise voice features from three notable artists — PSY, SUGA of BTS, and Yankie.

"NO THANXXX, there's a part at the end with three voices popping up. The first is PSY, the second is SUGA of BTS and the third is Yankie. Psy represents, because he's our sunbae, he represents those days when we were growing up and becoming artists. SUGA represents the future, where music will go beyond us. And Yankie represents our underground days. So past and future, but being grounded," Tablo explained.

While NO THANXXX officially features Mino, Simon Dominic, and The Quiett, Tablo's revelation about the surprise voices adds a surprise element for the fans. The revelation sparked excitement among fans, especially ARMYs (BTS' fandom), who were thrilled to learn about Suga's hidden participation.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at this revelation.

"That's our Genius Man "Suga,"" tweeted a fan on X.

"He said it, Soe Taeji said it. They are the present and the future. We don't need another validation when the OGs passed the torch long back at the height of that hate train. Insecures are still afraid to even take their name on screen," wrote a fan.

"If I'm not mistaken, he was one of the guests who came to Suchwita bringing a miniature Suga and asked for it to be signed for his son," said another fan.

"This is a true friend, thanks to Tablo," said an X user.

"Yoongi's voice in the song no thanxxx is really addictive, even though it's small, it makes your hair stand on end," added another user.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments.

"This is how music industry should speak highly of them," said a netizen.

"Suga adds an extra sparkle to that piece of music (4:24)," wrote another netizen.

"Impact is unreal - even his hidden voice sends chills. he doesn’t even need to be credited to leave an impact. His presence, his voice, his artistry speak volumes even in the background. so like of him to quietly contribute something meaningful and let the music speak for itself," added a fan.

A look at Epik High’s NO THANXXX - the track SUGA has been part of from their album We've Done Something Wonderful

Epik High’s NO THANXXX is a track from their ninth studio album We've Done Something Wonderful, officially featuring Mino, Simon Dominic, and The Quiett. The song’s lyrics were penned by Tablo, Mithra Jin, The Quiett, Simon Dominic, and Mino, with production handled by DJ Tukutz, Tablo, and The Quiett.

Released on October 23, 2017, under YG Entertainment, the album marked Epik High’s final project with the label before parting ways in October 2018. We've Done Something Wonderful showcased various collaborations, including Home Is Far Away featuring Oh Hyuk and Love [Story] featuring IU, both serving as official singles.

The album earned critical acclaim and performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 6 on the Gaon Chart in South Korea. It secured the No. 2 spot on the US World Albums Chart. Billboard also praised the project for its emotional depth and lyrical strength.

For those unfamiliar, Epik High is a South Korean hip-hop trio formed in 2001, consisting of Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz—known for their influential presence in the Korean music scene and genre-bending artistry.

Meanwhile, the BTS' member is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a public service worker, a role assigned due to his previous shoulder injury. He enlisted on September 22, 2023, and is scheduled to complete his service by June 2025. His discharge is expected around the same period as fellow members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who are also fulfilling their enlistment.

