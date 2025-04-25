"Imagine inspiring ur own idol" — Fans react as Epik High's Tablo praises BTS' RM on Instagram ahead of the release of their track ‘Stop The Rain’

Epik High's Tablo praised BTS's RM for being a great collaborator and artist on his Instagram broadcast channel, as reported by X account @winnttaebear on April 25, 2025.

Ad

The duo are all set to release their collaborative track, Stop The Rain early next month. Tablo dropped a teaser video for the upcoming single on April 25, 2025, on his social media accounts. The teaser video featured rain sounds in the background with the voices of both artists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On his Instagram broadcasting channel, Tablo lauded RM, stating that he puts all his effort into his art, and that it inspires him to do the same. He also expressed his excitement for fans to hear the track.

"RM is a phenomenal collaborator. He puts his all into art, which inspires me to do the same. Can't wait for you all to hear it," he said.

Ad

According to the agency, the track Stop The Rain is a song that the duo worked on two years ago. It combines Tablo's unique lyrical style with the BTS leader's deep vocals, as reported by The Korea Times. The song also marks their first collaboration since All Day, which was a track from RM's solo album, Indigo, released in 2022.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about Tablo's admiration for RM. One fan remarked that only the BTS rapper could inspire his longtime idol, Tablo.

Ad

"Imagine inspiring ur own idol namjoon can relate," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans applauded RM for inspiring the one who inspired him.

"to have someone you looked upto as a young boy, who inspired you to start your own journey as an artist say this about your art and music is a very satisfying level of achievement. love this for namjoon," wrote a fan.

Ad

"Imagine being so legendary that the one who inspired you to walk this path ends up being inspired by you. The man you are KIM NAMJOON!" said another fan.

"imagine your idol and role model says that you inspire him ;_; joon is so lucky. oh and tablo you'll always be an icon and someone that young generations will always respect and follow," added a netizen.

Ad

Several more fans expressed their pride in the BTS member, and praised the two artists, with one calling them "geniuses."

"Another artist to add to the list of those who say they feel inspired by Namjoon when they work with him. I don’t work with him and I feel inspired too.. I understand," commented a fan.

"Two poetic minds, one masterpiece in the making. The way Namjoon pours his soul into every word is truly inspiring. Can’t wait to witness the magic you both created.," said another fan.

Ad

"I love when two geniuses love and respect each other and work together," added a user.

More about RM and his solo works

Ad

RM is a rapper, songwriter, record producer and leader of the group BTS. He started his music career in the underground hip-hop scene under the name Runch Randa. He joined Big Hit Entertainment and debuted with BTS in June 2013.

He released his debut solo mixtapes, RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018. Mono went on to break records as the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist, peaking at No. 26 on the Billboard 200. His official debut solo album, Indigo, was released in 2022 and featured several artists such as Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak. The album peaked at No.3 on the Billboard 200.

Ad

His second solo album, Right Place Wrong Person was released in May 2024. Its lead single, Come Back to Me peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Global 200. The album included collaborations with artists such as Little Simz, Domi and JD Beck and Moses Sumney.

The single, Stop The Rain is all set to release on May 2, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More