“So excited”— Fans thrilled as Jin and Coldplay confirm BTS comeback during Seoul concert finale

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Jin confirmed BTS's comeback in the former's last concert in Seoul, as reported by @btschartsdailyc on April 25, 2025. Jin joined the band once again on stage to perform their collaborative single, The Astronaut.

Jin joined Coldplay earlier during their concert on April 19, where he performed The Astronaut and My Universe. The band is in Korea for their Music of the Spheres world tour, having performed six shows starting on April 16 and concluding on April 25, 2025, at Goyang Stadium.

During their interaction, Chris mentioned that Coldplay is leaving Korea, but the Bangtan Boys will be back soon, which is a positive thing. Jin agreed and responded in Korean, confirming that the band will be back soon.

Chris Martin said, as reported by X account @mhereonlyforbts,

"Coldplay is leaving korea but soon BTS will come back so that's good.."

To which Jin replied in Korean, as translated by the same account,

"Yes, BTS will be back soon."

The Coldplay lead singer then added,

"Everybody’s only watching our show because you guys are unavailable right now.."

Fans rushed to the internet to express their excitement about the group's comeback. One fan remarked that they are so excited by the news on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where a fan mentioned that the band's comeback announcement gave them butterflies, while another was excited by the confirmation from Jin himself.

"i can’t believe they’ll be reunited soon, it gives me butterflies," remarked another fan.

"It's already confirmed will be 4th quarter as activities and comeback and tour will be next year Clear and simple," reacted a fan on X.

"hearing jin said it himself…. YES OT7 COMEBACK SOON," exclaimed another fan.

More fan reactions circulated on X, where one fan thanked Chris and Jin, while another noted that RM was also in the crowd when Jin made the announcement.

"Thank u Chris and team for making it happen. Thank u coldplayers for the warm welcome to our astronaut. Thank u Jinnie for loving ARMY soo much... And YES, BTS WILL BE BACK SOON," commented another fan.

"For the insecure people, I hope you got your answer," added a fan on X.

"Now knowing that Joon was in the crowd when Jin said "Yes BTS will be back soon", i just know he did a BIG nod on hearing this," wrote a fan.

More about BTS and their first anthology album, Proof, released before their military enlistment

Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts, was formed in 2010 by BIG HIT Entertainment. The band consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The group released their first anthology album, Proof, on June 10, 2022. The three-disc collection features a selection of the band's popular singles, members' favorite tracks, various demos, and previously unreleased songs. The album also included five new tracks.

Proof achieved massive success, selling over two million copies worldwide on its first day. It also topped charts in 18 countries, including Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the US. The album earned gold certification in New Zealand and Poland and platinum in France.

RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga are all set to be discharged from their mandatory military service in June 2025.

