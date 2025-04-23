"Legends will win"— Fans celebrate BTS' RM & Jimin get nominated in the Favorite Kpop Artist category at the 2025 American Music Awards

On April 23, 2025, the American Music Awards nominated BTS' RM and Jimin under the Favorite K-pop Artist category through the official X account, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The list included other celebrities, namely, ATEEZ, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Stray Kids.

Ad

For those unversed, the American Music Awards 2025 is a fan-voted award show, and voting has been officially opened. It will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on May 26, 2025. Jennifer Lopez will host the award night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the BTS members' latest milestone of getting nominated at the American Music Awards 2025 circulated on social media and went viral. Fans expressed pride in the artists, and an X user stated:

"Congratulations Jimin and RM, you legends will win the awards."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans encouraged each other to cast a vote for the two members through their accounts. They stated they would like to see either of them win the award at the American Music Awards.

"Guys as much as we are voting, lets vote in a smarter way too. Here's how you can cast more number of votes in a day : 1. Accept the terms & conditions (2) before signing in 2. Use as many as accounts you have to vote by logging in and logging out with different accounts," a fan reacted.

Ad

"I better see either Jimin or Namjoon win this, not OTHER k-acts," a fan shared.

"Woah, the BTS boys are crushing it! Congrats Jimin and Namjoon," a fan commented.

Fans shared multiple snippets congratulating the artists.

"Congratulations Jimin and RM. All this and you have been away for 18 months," a user reacted.

"It's time to show our voting power like we used to guys, keep voting," a user shared.

Ad

"I’m so proud of minimoni," a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' Jimin and RM

Ad

BTS' Kim Namjoon released his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured Lost! as the title track of the record. The physical album has been available in four versions, including A, B, C, and Weverse Album (QR). The record would feature eleven tracks, which have been listed below:

Right People, Wrong Place Nuts Out of Love Domodachi (feat. Little Simz) ? (Interlude) Groin Heaven Lost! Around The World In A Day (feat. Moses and Sumney) Credit Roll Come Back To Me

Ad

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin also dropped his second solo mini-album, Muse, on July 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

The two BTS members are expected to be discharged from their mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More