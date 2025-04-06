"OUR FOREVER ARTIST" — Fans react as BTS' RM becomes the first K-act to get nominated at the 2025 Hollywood Music Video Awards with 'LOST!'

BTS' Namjoon, aka RM, made history by becoming the first Korean artist to receive a nomination at the 2025 Hollywood Music Video Awards (HMVA). On April 6, 2025, his 2024 music video LOST! earned a nomination in the EyeCandy's Most Innovative Video Of the Year category.

The Hollywood Music Video Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in music video production, announced their nominations on April 5, 2025.

The song was released in May 2024 as the title track of his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The music video was directed by French filmmaker Aube Perrie. LOST! It showcases Namjoon navigating a surreal landscape, symbolizing themes of self-discovery and introspection.

Fans, collectively known as ARMY, have taken to social media to express their excitement and pride. One fan tweeted:

"OUR FOREVER ARTIST. CONGRATULATIONS RM"

Many others praised the BTS idol and his song.

"Namjoon just keeps getting more awards and nominations, so happy and proud for him," a fan wrote.

"I can't believe this mv wasn't considered in the granny, when it's been sweeping with prizes from left to right," another fan wrote.

"The most innovative indeed omg," another fan added.

Some fans shared their happiness, calling Kim Namjoon a "creative genius."

"The man is a creative genius. I will say this to the day I die. Nobody does it like RM," a fan remarked.

"So proud of him," another fan added.

BTS RM's Right Place, Wrong Person tracklist, collaborations, and themes explored

BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. This 11-track collection delves into themes of identity, introspection, and the universal feeling of being out of place.

Collaborations enhance the variety of the album. British rapper Little Simz appears on Domodachi, which reflects the happiness of dancing together with friends. American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney appears on Around the world in a day, which represents unconditional love, even in deception.

Right Place, Wrong Person scrutinizes the feeling of being an outsider. The first song, Right People, Wrong Place, exposes an inner struggle accompanied by a quest for belonging. Nuts is about calmly settling a problem with a person.

The song Out of Love tells the story of a person who has lost faith in love. Groin candidly acknowledges a desire to speak with an individual they generally dislike. Heaven focuses on loving yourself versus being a comfort to someone else.

The first song released from the album was LOST! an upbeat alternative pop track about a person who's lost but finds hope because they are not alone.

The video, shot by French filmmaker Aube Perrie, who directed videos for Harry Styles, captures RM wandering through a surreal broadcast station and his many identities. Kim Han-joo from the South Korean band Silica Gel also contributed to writing the track LOST!

Before the album was released on May 10, 2024, Namjoon had released the music video for the single, Come back to me. Directed by Lee Sung Jin, who directed the Netflix series Beef (2023), the music video presents Namjoon wandering through unique and surreal settings, exploring the theme of the album, which is about feeling like a stranger in different spaces.

The music video also includes production designer Ryu Seong-hie and cinematographer Kim Woo-hyung, who contributed to the cinematic presentation.

BTS Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person is available on all major music streaming platforms.

