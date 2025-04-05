"They don't make friendships like this anymore" — Fans react as San Yawn reveals understanding BTS' RM's need to explore his new side

On April 3, 2025, BTS' Namjoon's (RM) documentary film VOD was made available for fans to purchase from Weverse. The film, titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place, gave fans a closer look into the Grammy-nominated artist's creative journey and growth.

In the documentary, creative director and RM's closest friend San Yawn shared that while working with Namjoon, he realized that the artist needed someone who would let him be himself. San Yawn recognized the importance of allowing Namjoon to explore his evolving identity and reconnect with his inner child.

"At first I thought I should hold him and show him the right way... 'Don't go that way, what about this?' I wanted to direct him. But wherever he went, I wanted to go with him. That's why I'm here. His path may seem wrong, he may seem to be going too far. But I thought he needed someone to tell him, 'We could come back,'" San Yawn said.

For the unversed, San Yawn is one of the members of the South Korean Indie-Pop band, Balming Tiger. He also worked alongside Namjoon in creating the latter's second solo album Right People, Wrong Place and its eponymous documentary.

Fans were touched by San Yawn's views, and the clip went viral online. The BTS fans praised the Balming Tiger member for being a good friend to Namjoon. One fan wrote on X:

"Man they don't make friendships like this anymore."

Fans lauded San Yawn for supporting Namjoon in every way.

"To have someone who really gets you is rare, but to have just one, is enough," a fan wrote.

"I am so happy and glad he has someone like San Yawn in his life who will always stay by his side and support him," another fan wrote.

"This friendship is so wonderful," another fan added.

Others expressed that San Yawn's views made them emotional, as it is rare to find a friend like him. They discussed that it is "beautiful" that Namjoon has someone like San Yawn who supports him "that way."

"This part brought tears to my eyes. All of us need a friend who holds space for us to just be us. Someone who supports and encourages us on our unique journey," a fan remarked.

"'Let's go, we can come back'......I think it's beautiful that someone supports you in that way," another fan noted.

"To have a friend like San Yawn, who's by your side as you navigate life and allow you to make good and bad decisions while continuing to support you. It's priceless," another fan wrote.

More about Namjoon's album themes and context and RM: Right People, Wrong Place documentary film

In May 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon unveiled his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, marking a significant exploration of personal identity and self-expression.

This 11-track album delves into themes of alienation, self-discovery, identity crisis, and the complexities of human relationships, offering listeners an introspective journey through RM's artistic lens.

Right Place, Wrong Person provides a raw and honest look back on RM’s experience and how he was feeling at a pivotal moment in his life. The album captures the feelings of isolation and the struggle for acceptance and finding oneself in the world.

The statement is echoed in songs like Right People, Wrong Place, Out of Love, and LOST! when he describes his discomfort in not belonging. The album also includes collaborations with artists like Little Simz on Domodachi and Moses Sumney on Around the World in a Day.

The album is prefaced by the documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, which was released on December 5, 2024. The documentary chronicles Namjoon's artistic path, giving fans a meaningful glimpse into his artistic process and reflections throughout the album.

Instead of featuring the traditional clips of performances and concerts featured in previous BTS TV documentaries, Namjoon's documentary film shows his journey to find a balance between his true self as Kim Namjoon and as BTS leader. This sentiment echoes throughout the film as he says:

“I’d try to see to what extent I could be truly honest with myself as RM, or as Kim Namjoon.”

RM: Right Place, Wrong Person VOD is available on Weverse Global, and the album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming platforms.

